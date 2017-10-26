129 years of showing us a good time

SHOW-STOPPERS: 2016 Alstonville Show Girls escorted into the arena by cars from the Northern Rivers Vintage and Veteran Car Club.

YOU won't want to miss the 2017 Alstonville Agricultural Show, which kicks off tomorrow.

Celebrating its 129th year, the show is set to thrill with monster trucks and bull riding in the rodeo.

The show at Alstonville Showgrounds opens with working dog trials and the pavilion exhibition, which includes entries of award-winning photography, woodwork, horticulture, culinary expertise and handicrafts.

Equestrian events will take place in the main arena throughout the day, before the festivities wrap-up with a fireworks display after 8pm.

On Saturday, gates open at 9am and there will be more equestrian events and stud cattle judging, while the popular wood-chop tournament is back for another year.

Showgirl winners will be announced at the official opening ceremony at noon, followed by the grand parade at 2pm.

The show will feature performances by the Lorraine Ashton Circus and larrikin duo the CrackUp Sisters.

There are multiple food and drink options to keep everyone energised, as well as a range of carnival rides for kids and adults alike.

The inaugural Beach to the Bush tug of war is being held this year as part of the show celebrations.

The competition is set to sizzle, with huge prizes on offer for the winners of each division.

Kids can get up close with both furry and scaly creatures, with animal shows from Barnyard Babies and Reptile Awareness Australia.

The night events start with the rodeo at 4pm, before the monster trucks and bucking bulls tear up the arena after dark.

The show wraps up with a fireworks display from 8pm.

Admission costs $10 for adults, $7 for pensioners, $5 for students (10-16 years), and is free for children aged 10 and under. A family pass, $25, covers two adults and up to four children (0-16 years), while a two-day family pass is $40.

What's on - Friday

7am - Working dog trials

9am - Horse events

9am-5pm - Pavilion exhibits

From 8pm - Fireworks