1200 homes without electricity as powerlines come down

There are a number of power outages on the Northern Rivers.

There are a number of power outages on the Northern Rivers. Essential Energy

MORE than 1200 homes across the Northern Rivers are without power this morning, due to unplanned outages.

Around Dunoon, Whian Whian and Dorroughby, Essential Energy has reported 498 homes don't have electricity because powerlines have come down.

Powerlines are also down around Upper Main Arm, affecting 50 homes, and also around Upper Burringbar, affected another 40 customers.

A total of 655 homes are without power around Main Arm and The Pocket, but the cause of that outage is not yet known.

Essential Energy crews are also investigating the cause of a small power outage near Federal, affecting 30 customers.