Shark attack victim flown out of Mackay
News

12-year-old shark victim flown to Brisbane

Madura Mccormack
by
21st Sep 2018 10:42 AM | Updated: 10:42 AM

UPDATE 10.40AM: THE 12-year-old shark bite victim has been transferred to the Royal Flying Doctor Service plane as of 10.30am. 

She will be flown to Brisbane Airport before being transported via ambulance to Lady Cilento. 

INITIAL: A YOUNG girl mauled by a shark in the Whitsundays is due to be medically evacuated to Brisbane this morning.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Flying Doctor Service confirmed the 12-year-old girl from Melbourne is scheduled to be flown via fixed wing aircraft to Brisbane from Mackay Airport at 10am.

The girl is in a critical condition after being mauled by a shark about 1.45pm on Thursday at Cid Harbour, the second attack at the spot in less than 24 hours.

It is understood the girl will be escorted to the airport by the Queensland Ambulance Service, before being flown with at least one doctor and nurse to Brisbane.

She was bitten just below the groin and suffered major blood loss.

She will then be taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, a Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital spokeswoman confirmed the first shark attack victim, Justine Barwick, 46, is in a stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Mackay Daily Mercury

