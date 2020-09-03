11yo girl tricked into sex chats

WARNING: Graphic

A Melbourne creep has been jailed for using Snapchat and Google Hangouts to trick an 11-year-old American girl into graphic sex chats.

A court heard Tech Yann Ooi was the picture of success, with an "exemplary" academic record leading to a prestigious job - but all the while he had a dark secret: an obsession with child pornography and a cache of paedophilic online chats.

The "socially awkward" 32-year-old was jailed by the County Court of Victoria on Thursday for three years and eight months, with a non-parole period of 18 months.

He is also facing possible deportation to Malaysia.

The landscape architect met his victim on IMVU, an online community where users pick 3D characters to meet new people, chat, and play games.

He knew she was 11 but engaged her in sex chats, told her to masturbate, sent her photos of his penis and videos of him pleasuring himself, Judge Michael McInerney said.

When he told her to masturbate she replied, "Is it weird to say I've never done that before so Idk if ill do it right?" police facts say.

The raunchy chats continued until the victim's mother discovered what was going on - in what was a massive shock to the family, the court heard.

In an impact statement, the victim told the court she was "thankful" her mother stopped the chats.

She told the court she didn't know she was speaking to an adult, and the trauma caused her to cut herself.

"(She said she) has scars for the rest of her life and is constantly reminded of this time in her life when she looks at the scars," Judge McInerney said.

"(She) says she feels she has 'lost some part of who I am'."

The child's mother reported the chats to Florida police, who shared the information with Australian Federal Police.

Ooi was also found to possess 389 images and 81 videos of child porn.

He told a court-appointed psychologist that he started watching porn when he was 12 and quickly escalated to child pornography.

His "main sexual outlet" was pornography, which "became focused on young girls", Judge McInerney said.

He told a psychologist "the offending had arisen out of his obsessive use of online pornography and, similarly, his obsessive use of online chat".

He had no prior convictions and was "terrified" of going to jail.

Judge McInerney said he would be a "vulnerable" prisoner but said he had to jail him because of the seriousness of the offence.

Ooi pleaded guilty to three charges relating to the graphic chats from December 2018 to January 2019.

Originally published as 11yo girl tricked into sex chats