11 top stories making news last week
ON WEDNESDAY, the region experienced it’s first case of coronavirus in 79 days. A 20-year-old passenger travelling on a flight from Melbourne tested positive after landing in Ballina. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/20-year-old-northern-rivers-passenger-tests-positi/4058613/
POLICE searching bushland at Byron Bay for trace of missing woman Thea Liddle, discovered skeletal remains. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/unexplained-death-mystery-surrounds-bushland-remai/4058351/
IN A shocking incident on the North Coast, a man tore through his father’s house with a steel chain, yelling “I’m going to kill you” and “I will break your legs”. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/horrifying-drug-fuelled-attack-on-80-year-old-fath/4057781/
HOW much is your house worth? We’ve compiled new data that looks at every Northern Rivers suburb over the past 12 months.
https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/list-how-much-houses-are-worth-in-every-northern-r/4057602/
CHANGES to rules about crossing the QLD border caused headaches for motorists and police. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/simple-idea-that-could-solve-border-traffic-nightm/4056962/
OUR popular markets will be up and running again soon, find out when. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/full-guide-when-can-you-visit-the-markets-again/4058677/
THE court case continued against Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, who is charged with the murder of Jesse Vilkelis-Curas. https://m.northernstar.com.au/news/ballina-murder-case-delayed-amid-legal-confusion/4057881/
AFTER meeting with Club Marconi last week, the Lismore Italo Club is hopeful it can be saved by the Sydney heavyweight.
https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/what-next-for-italo-club-merger-with-sydney-soccer/4056786/
A NURSE rushing to get to work and a tradie who was “only going around the corner” are just two of the people who have faced court on the North Coast.
https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/shocking-excuses-used-by-drunk-drivers-on-the-nort/4055932/
A NEW 300-lot estate is estimated to cost more than $48 million. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/explained-next-step-for-west-ballina-mega-developm/4056147/
PLAYERS, match officials, clubs and fans are thrilled the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League is back this weekend. https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/not-too-late-nrrrl-says-clubs-who-left-can-come-ba/4057914/