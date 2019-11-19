Menu
Ballina Shire Council had begun works on the final stretch of the Coastal Shared Path between the Skennars Rd roundabout and Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head.
11 major projects under way in the Ballina Shire

Javier Encalada
by
18th Nov 2019 11:00 PM
MILLIONS of dollars are being spent improving infrastructure and facilities in the Ballina Shire.

The council, as part of its mission to ensure the population continues to grow and thrive, is working to make sure the region has the "facilities that continue to support our community".

"Council's construction projects help to boost the local economy, support jobs growth, improve connections between places and provide facilities that improve the lives our community," the council explains on its website.

This year a number of major projects are on the cards.

Completed projects:

  • Expansion of Ballina Byron Gateway Airport Terminal
  • Construction of Ballina Indoor Sports Centre.

Current projects:

  • River Street Upgrade - Stage 4 (between Moon and Grant Streets)
  • Coastal Shared Path (Skennars Head to Lennox Head via The Coast Road)
  • Construction of Airport Boulevard
  • Lake Ainsworth Foreshore Improvements Works
  • Expansion of Skennars Head Sportfields.

 

Work is under way on the upgrade of River St, Ballina, between Grant St and Moon St.
Other projects planned for 2019/2020:

  • Construction of the Coastal Recreational Walk (from Skennars Head over the headlands to Lennox point)
  • Extension of Hutley Drive to Byron Bay Road (and construction of roundabout)
  • Upgrades to the Lennox Head Community Centre including air conditioning
  • Commence construction of Wollongbar District Park.

As well as those major projects, the council has also allocated $42 million for capital expenditure works.

This includes $22 million for roads and bridges, $4.8 million for community facilities, $2.3 million for sports fields, $2.5 million for footpaths and shared paths, $3.6 million for the airport, $5 million for water infrastructure, and $6 million for wastewater infrastructure.

These projects are included in the Delivery Program and Operational Plan 2019/2020.

Ballina Shire Advocate

