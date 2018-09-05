10c milk levy too much for Coles

WOOLWORTHS is on board with the 10c milk levy proposal to help drought-stricken farmers, while Coles remains undecided.

Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud told the Nine Network Woolworths have shown support for the milk levy, but the process can only move forward if Coles get on board.

Queensland dairy farmers have called on the help of Australians to pay an extra 10c levy per litre on milk to go directly to farmers in drought.

"On Saturday I spoke to the CEO of Woolworths, who indicated to me their willingness to support the levy as well, so long as all the supermarkets came on that journey and I thank Woolworths for their leadership on that," he said.

"I've subsequently spoken to the Coles CEO who has indicated to me he's a little bit more circumspect about it, he is concerned about a 10c levy and the pressures on households that would raise, so we are waiting to hear back from Coles, but Woolworths has indicated that they are prepared to come on the journey with us."

Mr Littleproud said they are hoping Coles will come on board to begin facilitating the urgent process.

"I've been to Gympie and Lismore last week sitting at farmer's kitchen tables, listening to them tell me that they can't wait any longer, they need relief now."

"Hopefully we'll get some action in the coming week."