$100K available to support festivals, community events

Ballina Shire Council confirmed the Festival and Event Sponsorship Program will open on Friday, September 25.

ORGANISERS of festivals, community events and other festivities in the Ballina Shire can apply to receive a share of $100,000 in grants from council.

The program offers event organisers the opportunity to apply for sponsorship from a pool of approximately $100,000 of funding for their festival or event for the 2021/22 financial year.

There are a number of eligibility criteria to apply, such as the applicant’s need to hold adequate public liability insurance.

Also, the total cost of the event must be more than $20,000 and it must be held in the Ballina Shire.

Mayor David Wright was happy to announce the funding.

“It’s important we secure this funding for event organisers well before the start of the 2021/22 financial year,” he said.

“Although events have been adversely impacted by COVID-19 we will proceed with the application process in the hope that the circumstances are different by the time 2021/22 rolls around.

“Applications will be tabled at the November Council meeting so that event organisers will know the outcome of their application by December 2020.”

The program is now in its tenth year and has been a huge success for community festivals and events.

The program has previously sponsored events such as the Alstonville New Year’s Eve Family Festival, Ballina Country Music Festival, Ballina Food and Wine Festival, Love Lennox Festival and the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open.

The program opens tomorrow and closes on Friday, October 23.

Application forms and funding information are available from ballina.nsw.gov.au/FestivalEvents