100,000 views later: Alstonville musician crushes song challenge

Cameron Bracken, also known as CamNine, set himself a one upload a week challenge with incredible results.

Cameron Bracken expected maybe five people to watch on his music videos but 100,000 views later, the Alstonville musician has exceeded all expectations.

Better known as CamNine, Bracken set himself the challenge of recording one song every week for 2020 and uploading them to YouTube.

When the Northern Star last spoke to him, Bracken explained he had viewers in Russia and India, miles away from the quaint town of Alstonville.

Now, with 2020 in the rear-view mirror he said the challenge had been an amazing experience and opened a few doors.

“Well it’s been overwhelming, but I have hit 100,000 views in 2020. It’s amazing and I’ve got inquiries and support from all over the world,” Bracken said.

“But it’s been a steep learning curve and my 16-year-old son wants me to have a crack at Instagram in 2021.”

Alongside the YouTube videos, Bracken found the music bug had truly taken him and he returned to the studio to record new music.

“I wrote and recorded six new songs, during COVID. I recorded these locally at Tone Temple studios and used all local musicians. I figured it would be good to help support all the local muso’s during such harsh times and keep us all match fit,” he said.

This year is shaping up to be another big one for Bracken as a new spin-off project is in the works with some popular musicians.

“There will be some spin off projects as well. I can’t drop any names yet, but I’ve had some great feedback from a double ARIA award-winning Rocker, as well as recording with two local music legends on both their upcoming albums (Stuart Kent and Jeff Massey),” Bracken said.