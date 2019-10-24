10,000 books up for grabs at Ballina book fair

BOOK lovers get ready for an amazing two days -- the Lifeline Book Fair is on again in Ballina.

More than 10,000 pre-loved books will be available on Saturday and Sunday, with all money raised going to help local crisis support and suicide prevention services.

Lifeline executive director, Rob Sams, said they hoped to raise $10,000 from this year's event.

"This will support the cost of training new telephone crisis supporters as well as fund our local suicide prevention services in the Northern Rivers,” he said.

"Generally, the biggest section of books is adult fiction, but this year we also have a huge range of children's books which will all be priced at $1, as well as 50 other categories of books.

"We will be accepting book donations into our shops or for large donations we offer a free collection service.

"Volunteers are also needed for event weekend as well as Friday set up and Sunday pack up.”

Lifeline recognises and thanks the local companies and members of our community who are volunteering with us for this event, along with the Ballina Shire Council, without who this event would not be possible.

The Book Fair will be held at the Richmond Room, 5 Regatta Ave, Ballina (behind the library), from 9am until 4pm Saturday and 10am until 3pm on Sunday.

If anyone is interested in volunteer opportunities, please contact rossmcinnes@lifeline.org.au, and for book donations please call 6621 8516.