100 PHOTOS: Flood devastation around our region

A SEVERE weather warning remains in place for the Northern Rivers after evacuation orders were issued for Tumbulgum, Condong and surrounding areas today.

The SES Northern Rivers had earlier warned flooding on the Tweed in particular “may be similar to the 2017 and 1978 floods”.

Many roads across the region have been closed due to flooding.

Lismore has been bracing for more significant flooding and the Lismore Rugby Club has been evacuating this morning in anticipation of rising waters from the Wilsons River.

Near Murwillumbah, Byangum Bridge on Kyogle Rd was significantly flooded overnight.

The bridge remained cut off with water across the road and a huge amount of debris earlier today.