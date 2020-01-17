$100 for people wanting to become a referee

Far North Coast soccer referee Luka Taylor. Referees are eligible for a cash bonus this season.

FAR North Coast soccer referees will be eligible for a $100 starter pack this season.

After the success of its 2019 Program, Northern NSW Football has committed to encouraging more young and experienced players as well as volunteers to become match officials by offering the $100 'on-the-pitch' pack.

It was initially introduced after identifying costs as a major barrier for potential referees and with collaboration with Football Federation Australia (FFA), its seven local zones and Umbro to again support the all-inclusive and heavily-subsidised starter package for first-time referees.

Northern NSW chief executive David Eland was delighted to continue the Starter Pack for 2020 and is confident it will continue to encourage more of the soccercommunity to becoming a match official.

"With football being Australia's number one participation-based sport, it is vital for us to have enough match officials on the park to officiate the ever-increasing fixtures," Eland said.

"The referee starter pack is perfect for those who want to give back to the game of football players still studying at school."

"There's never been a better time to come on board as a match official - with this significant saving and the experience you can gain, you will be putting yourself in the right direction financially and employability through the skills you learn."

Each $100 Referee Starter Pack includes:

•Enrolment in Level 4 referee course

•Laws of the game book

•Referee whistle

•Assistant referee flag

•Umbro match official shirt (black)

•Umbro match official shorts (black)

•Umbro socks (black)

•Set of red and yellow cards

•Match record book

•NNSWF match official registration fee for the first season

•Member zone match official registration fee for the first season.