10 ways to predict rain without going online

Cirrus clouds (also known as Mare's Tails) can indicate stormy weather ahead.

BACK in the day, before the internet, people used a variety of methods to predict if rain was going to come along and fill their tanks, water their crops or ruin a picnic.

These days all we have to do is look at our mobile phones, laptop or open up the daily newspaper to check out the weather report, but there's lots of other methods - some more reliable than others.

But what if your phone battery dies or there's a power cut and your internet connection goes down?

Luckily for you, the Northern Star has down the hard work so you can predict if rain is on the way.

10 way to predict rainy weather

1. Go outside - If you get wet and it's not the garden sprinkler, then yes, it could be raining.

Walk outside and if it's raining, you'll get wet - unless you have an umbrella. Supplied

2. Arthritis - pain in the joints is often attributed to low air pressure which occurs before rain.

People who experience joint pain often say they know when it's going to rain. Supplied

3. Ants - These critters reportedly build steeper sides on their homes, head inside the nearest building or even take to the skies when rain is on the way.

Ants are said to build hills with steeper sides, come inside a house or take to the skies ahead of rainy weather. Supplied

4. Birds - According to those in the know, black cockatoos squawk and the number of them flying low indicates how many days of rain are ahead.

Black cockatoos are said to fly low and squawk when rain is on the way. Supplied

5. Breathe - If you go outside before a storm and take a deep breath, you should be able to feel the moisture in your nostrils.

Step outside and take a deep breath - you should be able to smell the moisture in the air if a storm is on the way. Supplied

6. Clouds - Aircraft pilots reckon cirrus clouds (aka mare's tails) indicate a warm front which produces low pressure. If you've ever been in a light aircraft during a storm, you know why they head for home when they see a storm front approaching.

7. Fitzroy glass - Named after Admiral Fitzroy who commanded the HMS Beagle carrying Charles Darwin, this handy weather barometer (aka storm glass) contained several potent chemicals including potassium nitrate, ammonium chloride, distilled water, ethanol and camphor. When the liquid in the glass was cloudy with small stars it indicated thunderstorms.

Named after Admiral Fitzroy who commanded the HMS Beagle, this handy barometer contains potassium nitrate, ammonium chloride, distilled water, ethanol and camphor. When the liquid in the glass was cloudy with small stars it indicates thunderstorms. Supplied

8. Hair - If your hair feels frizzy rather than it's usual smooth and silky style, this may be caused by low humidity which occurs before those rain clouds move into action.

If your hair frizzes up, it's less likely a bad-hair day than all the moisture in the air heralding stormy weather (ahem) ahead. Supplied

9. Moon - If there is a ring or a halo around the moon, moonlight is shining through those cirrus clouds.

A ring around the moon is no old wives tale. Supplied

10. Smoke - Out camping and the weather and regulations permits a campfire? If rain is on the way then the low pressure should keep the smoke low and swirly rather than a steady rise when the weather is clear. Time to head for the tent.