Queensland Health say the treatment plant services the suburbs of Boreen Point, Castaways Beach, Cooroibah, Marcus Beach, Noosa Heads, Noosaville, Peregian Beach, Sunrise Beach, Sunshine Beach and Tewantin.
Health

10 suburbs where COVID fragments detected in sewage

Staff writers
23rd Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Noosa residents have been urged to get tested for COVID-19 after fragments of SARS-CoV-2 were detected in the shire's wastewater treatment plant.

Queensland Health say the treatment plant services the suburbs of Boreen Point, Castaways Beach, Cooroibah, Marcus Beach, Noosa Heads, Noosaville, Peregian Beach, Sunrise Beach, Sunshine Beach and Tewantin.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service public health physician Dr Penny Hutchinson said anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, should come forward and get tested.

"Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell," Dr Hutchinson said.

"It is very important people with symptoms come forward right away and get tested - we can't be complacent, we're still in this pandemic.

"It is critical we detect any cases that we may not be aware of as quickly as possible through our testing system, to contain any potential spread."

Dr Hutchinson said it's also possible that this detection relates to previous COVID-19 cases that can shed viral fragments for a couple of months after they are no longer infectious.

