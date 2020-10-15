10 key points in Simone Strobel murder investigation

A $1 million reward has been offered today for information about the 2005 death of German backpacker Simone Strobel in Lismore.

Simone was reported missing on February 12, 2005, and a decade-and-a-half later, the murder remains unsolved.

This is what we know about events surrounding Simone’s death.

File photo Simone Strobel with Tobias Suckfuell. Photo Contributed

• January 26, 2005: Simone Strobel, 25, of Bavaria, arrives in Australia with boyfriend Tobias Suckfuell for a one-year holiday.

The couple spend time in the region, including a stay at Nimbin.

Simone Strobel in Nimbin. Photo Contributed

• January 26, 2005: Tobias’ sister Katrin Suckfuell and his friend Jens Martin arrive in Australia to join the couple for a month.

• February 11, 2005: Simone and her friends arrive at Lismore Tourist Caravan Park, Dawson St on Friday, February 11, 2005, planning to stay one night.

The group spend several hours that evening drinking at the Gollan Hotel in Lismore.

They were captured on CCTV leaving the pub on Woodlark St.

GOLLAN DEPARTURE: Missing German tourist Simone Strobel (second from right) pictured leaving the Gollan Hotel in Lismore on the Friday night that she disappeared. Please credit supply to THE NORTHERN STAR

Tobias and Simone reportedly argue at the campsite. Simone eventually walks away.

• February 12, 2005: Jens and Katrin go looking for Simone. The following morning the three remaining go to the police.

Simone’s black tank top was found on Uralba Street the day she was reported missing but her white pants and red skirt have never been recovered. Police have previously said they believed Ms Strobel’s killer took her clothes but accidentally dropped the shirt while moving her body to the bocce club.

Simone Strobel. February 18th, 2005. Photo The Northern Star Archives

• February 17, 2005. After six days of searching, including by police divers and the dog squad, Simone’s body was found hidden under leaves at the Bocce Club, across the road from the Lismore Tourist Holiday Caravan Park.

Police and emergency workers at the scene of the crime in February 2007 for Simone Strobel.

• July 9, 2007: Inquest into Simone’s death begins, despite Tobias and Katrin refusing to attend. An inquest into the German’s death was held in 2007 in Lismore. Of the trio who were with Ms Strobel at the caravan park, only Jens Martin returned for the hearing.

At the inquest, Mr Martin said he, Katrin and Tobias had lied to police about their activities the night Simone disappeared and about the direction she went when she walked away from their campsite.

Alexander Strobel (brother), Hermann Zeissner (uncle), Tobias Suckfuell (boyfriend), Katrin Suckfuell (friend) and Uwe Klein (brother-in-law) (l to r) of murdered German tourist Simone Strobel visiting the site of her death in Lismore.

• October 16, 2007: Coroner Paul Macmahon finds there is not enough evidence to lay charges over Simone’s death.