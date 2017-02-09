Teen boy in serious condition after car rollover

THURSDAY 6.15am: POLICE are investigating after a car crash on the Northern Rivers yesterday.

Just before 3.30pm Wednesday, emergency services were called to Wardell Road, Alstonville, following reports a Mazda 6 had rolled.

Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle in a nearby paddock.

A 15-year-old boy, who was thrown from the vehicle, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

He was taken to Lismore Base Hospital with a fractured pelvis and a laceration to his face, and is expected to undergo surgery.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, and three other passengers all aged 16, were also treated at the scene and taken to Lismore Hospital for minor injuries.

Officers attached to Richmond Local Area Command, with assistance from Crash Investigation Unit, attended and commenced an investigation.

Inquiries into the incident are continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

