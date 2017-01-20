Words to fill the streets of Lenox Head

Lennox Head Poetry Festival is in the town over the next few days.

THE very first Lennox Head Poetry Festival kicks off with Poet's Pot Luck on Friday at Lennox Bookmark, 2/66 Ballina St, Lennox Head 5-7pm.

The festival is presented free to the public by the Lennox Arts Board (LAB) and curated by poet and Curtin University academic Susan Bradley Smith.

LAB President Martin Chatterton will open the festival, and Southern Cross University students and staff will perform an interactive, themed reading. This features local poets Stevi-Lee Alver, Sharon Fearnside, Andrew Woods, Lynda Hawryluk, and Moya Costello.

Everyone is welcome to this free event marking the opening of the Lennox Head Poetry Festival.

Saturday Night Poetry Fever will be hosted by Club Lennox from 6pm.

Susan Bradley Smith's latest book The Screaming Middle - set largely in Lennox - will be launched. This will be followed by poetry readings from some great poets, and an open mic. Take your poems and step up to the mic: prizes are involved and everyone is welcome to read.

On Saturday and Sunday 22nd a weekend writing workshop Brave New Voices with Lana Woolf is on offer. Limited to 16 participants; payment is by donation to the poet. Email susan.bradleysmith@curtin.edu.au if you'd like to enrol. This is a two day workshop and it is essential that participants attend both days. Poet Lana Woolf will introduce you to biomythography using a series of creative principles that will help you find your important stories to tell. Participants will also examine performance theory and have a chance to practice and get feedback on your performance skills. These two days will be all about immersing yourself in a supported creative space that gets your poetry juices flowing.

For more details of this workshop and other festival events you can expect to see around Lennox - including a pavement poetry installation, and a Sunday Sunset Poetry Picnic at Lake Ainsworth - go to the Lennox Head Poetry Festival Facebook page.