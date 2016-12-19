Woman bashed ex with piece of wood

A WOMAN has been arrested after a violent domestic in Ballina.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said that the 39-year-old Ballina woman had attended the address of a former partner on Sunday morning.

After arguing for a short time the woman armed herself with a piece of wood and struck the victim several times.

The Ballina woman then attempted to grab a Bowie knife that was on a table.

Both parties wrestled for control of the knife for a short time before the victim fled the scene and called police.

The woman had also used the knife to stab walls, Snr Const Henderson said.

Police arrived soon after and arrested the woman.

The Ballina woman has been charged with: aggravated break and enter; armed with intent; assault occasioning actual bodily harm; and destroy property.

She will appear in Ballina Local Court in January