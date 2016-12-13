She went to the chicken shop... and came home with $220 fine

A BALLINA woman has been arrested and fined after she refused to leave a local takeaway store.

Richmond Local Area Command Senior Constable David Henderson said on Sunday evening police were called to Chicken Mania at Ballina, where an intoxicated 51-year-old Ballina woman was allegedly refusing to leave.

She was intimidating staff and acting in an aggressive manner, Snr Const Henderson said.

Police attended and asked her seven times to move away from the store, however the woman refused to give her name or move.

When warned that she would be fined, she said she would actually like that.

The woman was arrested and taken to Ballina station where police worked out her name.

She was issued with a $220 fine for failing to comply with a direction.