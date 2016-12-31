28°
News

WATCH OUT: Deadly jellyfish could head to our beaches

Alison Paterson
| 31st Dec 2016 8:00 AM
VERY VENOMOUS: Irukandji jellyfish are known to hospitalise up to 100 people annually and while found along the Queensland coast, could soon be heading south tothe North Coast beaches. Photo Contributed
VERY VENOMOUS: Irukandji jellyfish are known to hospitalise up to 100 people annually and while found along the Queensland coast, could soon be heading south tothe North Coast beaches. Photo Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A FRACTION the size of a shark and possibly deadlier, the irukandji are not only the smallest and most venomous box jellyfish in the world, they are also one of the most lethal creatures.

According to James Cook University Associate Professor Jamie Seymour, rising water temperatures mean at least one species of the irukandji could head south to North Coast beaches.

However, the toxicologist said while waters towards the NSW North Coast are currently too cool for the toxic jellyfish to survive, if the climate continues to warm at its present rate he expects to see the irukandji head south of Fraser Island sooner rather than later.

Associcate Professor Jamie Seymour handling a box jellyfish.
Associcate Professor Jamie Seymour handling a box jellyfish. Contributed

"I have no doubt in my lifetime we will see them on the Sunshine Coast but how far south I don't know,” he said.

"As global warming increases ocean temperatures, the East Australian Current brings the irukandji down.”

In Cairns the jellyfish thrive in waters around 26-28 degrees.

"The water temperature around Fraser Island is 25 degrees,” he said.

"As there are eight different species and there's no doubt some can survive in cooler temperatures.”

Being stung by an irukandji can result in intense pain, nausea, cramps and a chance of cardiac arrest, Assoc Prof Seymour said.

As a specialist in irukandji with the Australian Institute of Tropical Health and Medicine in Cairns, he said he has been stung at least 11 times in the name of science.

While he supports scientific research into sharks, Assoc Prof Seymour said he feels there needs to be more funding for jellyfish toxins.

"Two people have died and around 200 people are treated each year for irukandji in Queensland which costs between $15-$20 million to treat,” he said.

"There have been between five and 10 shark attacks in Australia over the last two years and we have spent something like $20 million in research, yet we can't get more funding to investigate what's going on whith these jellyfish, which seems to me to be a no-brainer.”

Unlike some deadly creatures which use bright colours to advertise their toxicity, the irukandji are the size of fingernail with tentacles as fine as a human hair.

But these gossamer-like creatures pack a punch like no other.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  associate professor jamie seymour irukandji jellyfish james cook university jellyfish

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fugitives' miraculous escape from high-speed crash: DASH CAM

Fugitives' miraculous escape from high-speed crash: DASH CAM

DRAMATIC footage of a high speed highway crash and rollover.

12 shark sightings over New Year weekend on Northern Rivers

A shark was sighted in Ballina near Missingham Bridge over the New Year weekend.

Beach goers weren't only ones active in the water on the weekend.

WATCH OUT: Deadly jellyfish could head to our beaches

VERY VENOMOUS: Irukandji jellyfish are known to hospitalise up to 100 people annually and while found along the Queensland coast, could soon be heading south tothe North Coast beaches. Photo Contributed

Expert: Creatures more deadly than sharks could head to North Coast

What a year: NSW's biggest stories of 2016

Suspended Auburn Deputy Mayor Salim Mehajer leaves Burwood Local Court in Sydney after being cleared of charges of intimidation after allegedly threatening Bruce Herat, the father of Lindt Cafe siege victim Joel Herat.

From Salim Mehajer to killer cops, it was an enormous year for news

Local Partners

Fugitives' miraculous escape from high-speed crash: DASH CAM

DRAMATIC footage of a high speed highway crash and rollover.

There is nobody like these two

COMEDY: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are bringing their hit show Women Like Us to the Ballina RSL Club next week.

Mandy Nolan and Elen Briggs's hit comedy show is on this week

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Shrek the Musical Jr set to hit Ballina stages

THE QUEST: Watched by Donkey (Sophie Brazenor) and a citizen of Duloc (Mia Smith), Lord Farquaar (Lachlan McGeary) orders Shrek (River Fullagar) to rescue his Princess from the tower.

At the Ballina Players Theatre from January 13.

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

Walking through the streets of Vegas ahead of the world’s biggest consumer electronics show, you can see a lot of parallels.

The man behind the music of Moana

Musician Opetaia Foa'i performs onstage at the world premiere of Disney's Moana.

Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's theme song.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

“I missed you so much. Incredibly thankful to have you back."

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

There is nobody like these two

COMEDY: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are bringing their hit show Women Like Us to the Ballina RSL Club next week.

Mandy Nolan and Elen Briggs's hit comedy show is on this week

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Newly Built Contemporary Family Home

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 Call Tara or...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

HOT PROPERTY

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

SNEAK PEAK &quot;Where the River Bends&quot;

Rosebank 2480

House 5 3 $1,295,000

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 14 JANUARY at 12 NOON One of the Hinterland's most magical, private properties on 15 gorgeous acres overlooking your own own private...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

$41 million plans for go-kart track, private helipad

An artist impression of facilities at a proposed $41 million development at Empire Vale.

Take a look at this major development proposed for south of Ballina

Halfway mark reached for housing development

Work is progressing on the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

Planned shopping centre to create hundreds of new jobs

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!