Top off the school holidays with big market day

The Lennox Community Markets will be held this Sunday at the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre

LENNOX Community Market will finish off the School Holidays with a bumper activity schedule this Sunday, January 29.

Summerland Sports & Classic Car Club will have a display of beautifully kept cars that will turn heads on show, and Reptile Awareness Displays of Australia will have a selection of snakes and reptiles to see and learn about, handled by local expert Bridget Thomson.

An inflatable obstacle course, jumping castle and the pony rides will entertain the kids while mum and dad can relax in the shaded eating area and choose from the more than 15 food stalls.

Entertainers for this market are the talented multi instrumentalists Vasudha Harte and Jem Edwards, performing as the Dinkum Bohos.

With Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter's major raffle winding up in a couple of weeks this will be one of your last chances to win the Stacer 429 Seaway Runabout with Trailer.

Come and see Kenny at the Helirescue marquee to buy your tickets.

With over 80 stalls the Lennox Community Market has lots to offer from local arts and crafts, fresh produce and flowers, holistic products, candles, home wares, clothing, accessories, second hand books and bric-a-brac.

Come and enjoy the Lennox Community Markets located next to the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre, from 8am - 2pm this Sunday.

Fundraising for Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.