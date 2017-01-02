There is nobody like these two

COMEDY: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are bringing their hit show Women Like Us to the Ballina RSL Club next week.

AFTER 31 shows around the country, Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their smash hit comedy show, Women Like Us, to Ballina.

Women Like Us is two hours of stand up comedy.

The friends decided they should hit the road when they realised that not only did they have a lot in common, but they also enjoyed spending time together.

They would compare notes over a cup of tea about the various shows they'd done and how some audiences, women in particular, just couldn't get enough, because women often didn't see their lives or their experiences reflected on the stage.

When Briggs and Nolan talk about housework, chickens, love, big undies, disappointment, resentment, fit bits, yoga farts and being a menopausal woman dealing with teenage angst, everything just fell into place.

Mandy Nolan said the show was easy to title because that's who their audience is.

"They're women like us,” she said.

"Our audiences love our shows because our lives are like theirs.

"We're not rarefied trophy wives. We're capable, overworked, overwhelmed and totally over it women! And because of sharing stories like that, women do like us.”

Nolan said that Ellen Briggs never intended to be a comedian, she just wanted to write a book.

But just over a decade ago, Briggs enrolled in Mandy Nolan's stand up comedy class.

"If the sole purpose of teaching over 1000 people was just to get someone with Ellen's talent and ability up on the stage, it was well worth it.”

"She just had too many stories to waste on her Labrador. It's a real privilege to share the stage with someone who is just getting better and better with every show. She's a knock out.”

"We want to make you laugh, but most of all we want you to go home feeling good about yourself.”