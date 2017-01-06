27°
The Byron snake owner who terrified the internet

Cathryn Mclauchlan
6th Jan 2017

A BYRON Bay man has shocked internet users after uploading a video of himself feeding his pet snake a rat from his mouth.

Chad Jones, 29, from Coopers Shoot, said he wanted to show his friends how sure he was that Bowser the Centralian Carpet Python wouldn't bite him.

Byron python owner, Chad Jones, fed his snake from his mouth to prove how sure he was that it wouldn't bite him.
Byron python owner, Chad Jones, fed his snake from his mouth to prove how sure he was that it wouldn't bite him. Contributed

"I was pretty sure he wouldn't so I offered to feed him in some weird way to prove it," Mr Jones told Daily Mail.

The video shows Mr Jones "handfeeding but with the mouth", as a friend explains in the video.

The friend removes the lid of the python's tank while Mr Jones dangles the rat from above.

The next few seconds are tense as the rat scopes out its prey, before snatching it from his owner's mouth.

When it's over his friend describes the feeding as "100% natural, heaps of protein".

Mr Jones has owned the two-metre-long python for eight years.

