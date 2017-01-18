Teen 'drug king' supported by dad at Lismore court

UPDATE 12.10pm: A BYRON Bay teenager has faced court charged with 13 counts of supply and possessing illicit drugs.

Flynn Tully Brown appeared before Lismore Local Court well shaven and in a light blue button up shirt. He was accompanied by his father.

The 18-year-old has been charged with nine counts of possession of a prohibited drug and four counts of supply of a prohibited drug.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned Brown's matters until March 7.

His bail has been continued.

ORIGINAL STORY Tuesday 5.30am: A BYRON Bay teenager is due to appear in Lismore Local Court today to face a number of serious drug charges.

Flynn Tully Brown, 18, was released from custody last month after his family posted $200,000 bail.

Brown is facing seven counts of drug supply, including two indictable offences.

He is also charged with supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, and five counts of drug possession.

Police launched a major investigation into Brown's alleged activities in August 2016, before raiding his father's home on Paterson St on December 7.

During the search, police allegedly located cannabis, methamphetamine and Viagra in the 18-year-old's bedroom.

A vehicle was also seized from the property which it will be alleged was used in the distribution of illegal drugs.