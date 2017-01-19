28°
News

Surfer calls for second shark net off one coastal town

Mia Armitage
| 19th Jan 2017 4:47 AM
SIGNS OF SUPPORT: Young protesters make their opinions clear at a rally in support of shark nets at Ballina last November. More than 500 people attended the event calling for the immediate installation of the nets. PHOTO: ALINA RYLKO/ THE NORTHERN STAR
SIGNS OF SUPPORT: Young protesters make their opinions clear at a rally in support of shark nets at Ballina last November. More than 500 people attended the event calling for the immediate installation of the nets. PHOTO: ALINA RYLKO/ THE NORTHERN STAR Alino Rylko

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SHARK nets on the NSW North Coast contributed to "record sales" over Christmas in the trial area thanks to visitors' "psychological security", says a lead surfing spokesperson.

"We all expected there would be less people here but the nets went in at the right time just before Christmas," said Le-Ba Boardriders President Don Munro more than a month after the trial began in early December.

"The collateral damage has been minor in relation to the fact that we're saving human lives."

Department of Primary Industries' officials this week released the first monthly report of by-catch from the nets: it showed 28% of 43 animals caught died, including four great hammerhead sharks, one bottlenose dolphin and a green turtle.

"I'm not happy about it, no one wants to see marine life hurt," said Mr Munro, "but in all the time the nets have been in [throughout Australia], no species has been wiped out".

Mr Munro said he had expected the by-catch number to be higher because DPI workers and fishermen had told him it can take a while for marine animals to "get used to the nets".

"Retail has been good, tourism has been good, we've not seen another attack... nets may not be the single thing that has helped but they have to have helped," he said.

"Most people who go to NSW know about the 51 nets and only one fatality in 70 years."

Non-fatal shark encounters on netted beaches were "gonna happen", he said.

"Sharks can still get in but you're not going to get them to the extent that you would have without the nets."

Surfers need more netting

DPI contractors installed nets at five beaches on the north coast but Mr Munro said he wanted to see a second net at Lennox Head, directly outside the Lennox Hotel.

"The main concern we have is so many kids are there," he said, "it's where all our kids learn to surf".

"Sharks have been sighted - my daughter and I had one surface within 3 metres of us last year.

"It's an area that's used basically every day of the week - good or bad, it's still surfable."

The world's biggest annual surf competition for children aged 12 and upwards was held in front of the Lennox Hotel, Mr Munro said and a lot of parents were "anxiously waiting" for a net to be installed.

While surf schools did not have official designated zones in the area, many children used the space for private lessons and practice, he said, especially over the summer.

A child under the age of 13 called Nyxie Ryan was bitten on the hand, mostly likely by a shark, a couple of years ago in waters outside the Lennox Hotel, said Mr Munro.

"I've spoken with the premier and the minister (Niall Blair) about putting a net in front of the Lennox Hotel," he said.

"I spoke to Minister Blair when he came for the shark net trial launch and I texted the premier directly Christmas Eve, he said he'd look into it."

But Mr Munro said he hadn't received an update from either minister.

"I'm a little upset they haven't done anything about that," he said, "I know they've got spare nets, it's just a matter of installing it and servicing it".

Shark nets "pale in comparison" to deep sea fishing

"In Sydney, radical greens are destroying the nets, this proves they value marine life above human life," said Mr Munro.

"Their energy could be put more positively towards deep sea fishing.

"It's fairly common knowledge [deep sea fishers are] pilfering the oceans, that's one thing but the collateral damage is terrible.

"One third, on average, of any catch from long haul nets is dead - it's absolutely shocking.

"Shark nets pale in comparison."

Mr Munro said he placed no emphasis on comments people made against going into the ocean: "it's a really weak argument".

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina le-ba boardriders lennox head mike baird niall blair northern nsw shark nets shark net trial

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
An emotional Mike Baird: 'There was great personal cost'

An emotional Mike Baird: 'There was great personal cost'

Mr Baird said there would be a Liberal party-room meeting and a spill of leadership positions next week.

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

This is why we will keep writing shark stories

ONCE BITTEN: Evans Head resident Craig Ison with the board he was riding when he was attacked by a great white shark at Main Beach.

The media is constantly accused of sensationalising the shark issue

251 Lismore Go Fund Me campaigns raise $333,500

Lennox Head mum Sarah Rosborg's dream of building a safe house for young victims of sex abuse in Kenya has become a reality. In the end, $200,000 was raised in less than one month and Rafiki Mwema was able to build the 'Queen's Castle'.

Crowdfunding magic room for guests, death, sick kids, pets

Local Partners

An emotional Mike Baird: 'There was great personal cost'

Mr Baird said there would be a Liberal party-room meeting and a spill of leadership positions next week.

Surfer calls for second shark net off one coastal town

SIGNS OF SUPPORT: Young protesters make their opinions clear at a rally in support of shark nets at Ballina last November. More than 500 people attended the event calling for the immediate installation of the nets. PHOTO: ALINA RYLKO/ THE NORTHERN STAR

Kids surfing near the Lennox Hotel are at risk of shark encounters

See turtles up close on rescue centre tour

SPLASH: This green sea turtle, held by Australian Seabird Rescue general manager Kath Southwell, splashed some of the children on a tour of seabird rescue's headquarters.

The turtles don't mind giving the tour groups a splash, too

Shrek on stage

POPULAR MUSICAL: Shrek (River Fullagar) interrupts the wedding, shocking Fiona (Hillary Goodsell), the Bishop (Grace Pateman) and a furious Farquaad (Lachlan McGeary) in the Ballina Players' latest production.

The best-known green ogre is the star in Ballina Players production

Humble Cortina expected to shine at show

BOYS TOYS: Members of the North Coast Street Machines (from left) Errol Beaumont, Steven Fitness, Les Eckersley and John Stanford are ready for this Sunday's show and shine in Ballina, with their vehicles (from left) 1964 EH Holden, 1962 S Series Valiant, 1934 Ford, 1969 XW GT Falcon and a 1974 L Cortina.

There aren't many who can say they own thefirst car they bought

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

IF YOU’VE always wanted to ‘burn rubber’ like Magnum P.I. in all his moustachioed glory, now is your chance.

Ocean Sleeper discuss being 'Six Feet Down'.

Ocean Sleeper make waves with their new EP. Photo Contributed

Gippsland band shines at Unify

Bowie's final music EP No Plan released

NEW: Artwork for David Bowie's posthumous 2016 EP, No Plan.

David Bowie's 28th and final album

Married At First Sight: Ipswich bachelor seeks love

READY FOR IT: Ipswich man Simon McQuillan will appear on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

Romance would top off recovery for Booval man

Dinky-di Denyer: Family Feud favourite hosts Oz Day party

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

GRANT Denyer shares his Australia Day traditions ahead of concert.

Chelsea Handler blames the Kardashians for Donald Trump win

Chelsea Handler pictured in a scene from her talk show in Los Angeles.

TALK show host blames rise of reality TV family for election result.

Law & Order’s Trump inspired episode is still in limbo

The cast of Law & Order: SVU season 18, from left, Kelli Giddish, Raul Esparza, Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Supplied by Channel 10.

SHOW'S mastermind unsure if or when twice-delayed episode will air.

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 $1,895,000 to...

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

DOUBLE BRICK Master built home on large 1247m2 CORNER BLOCK - Facing North to the Rear

6 Ryces Drive, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 2 $565,000

Oh so quiet & yet oh so convenient - is this home with lovely rural views & yet only minutes stroll to the village & local schools. This beautifully maintained 32...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,650,000 to...

The most purposefully unassuming entrance leads to the most magnificent property! This property needs to be experienced in the flesh as even the best photos and...

BANGALOWS BEST BUY!

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 Price Range:...

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,500,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 NEW PRICE ...

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations & set on a block of over 1000m2, at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary...

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

Click on our map to find the median sale price in your town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!