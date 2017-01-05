28°
News

6 unmissable shows on Northern Rivers in the next 90 days

Javier Encalada
| 5th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
COMING SOON: Singer songwriter Xavier Rudd.
COMING SOON: Singer songwriter Xavier Rudd.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHO said summer is the slowest time of the year? Definitely not on local stages.

Here are some of the best gigs on offer this summer in the Northern Rivers:

  • Ballina: Jimeoin's Renosense Man (Wednesday, January 11)

 

Comedian Jimeoin is kicking of 2017 with an Australian tour.
Comedian Jimeoin is kicking of 2017 with an Australian tour. James Penlidis

Jimeoin is acclaimed as one of the hottest standup comics of this generation a true comedy master.

A prolific writer with an exceptional audience rapport, he is known and loved for his brilliantly funny wit and charming observations on the absurdities of everyday life.

At the Ballina RSL Club. 18+ show.

 

  • Brunswick Heads: British India (Wednesday, January 25)

 

British India are an Australian indie rock band, formed in Melbourne in 2004.
British India are an Australian indie rock band, formed in Melbourne in 2004. Contributed

British India's new single, I Thought We Knew Each Other, takes that moment and holds it up to the light.

Layered in a film of shimmering strings and guitars, and with an unrelenting break-beat to match, the hushed intensity of the song's verses make way for the dizzying rush of a mile high chorus.

Since the release of British India's last long-player, the inventive and original Nothing Touches Me, the Melbourne-based four-piece has been somewhat quiet, bunkered down in the studio.

Now with a whopping four Top 10 ARIA albums under their belt, seven entries into the coveted Hottest 100 countdown, and over 10 years in the business, there is no stopping this indie-rock juggernaut.

At Brunswick Hotel. For details visit British India's Facebook page.

 

  • Byron Bay: The Cat Empire and Xavier Rudd (Saturday, February 4)

 

Felix Riebl from The Cat Empire at Bluesfest 2016.
Felix Riebl from The Cat Empire at Bluesfest 2016. Lyn McCarthy

Widely held as two of Australia's most outstanding live acts, The Cat Empire and Xavier Rudd will hit the highways together for the first time in January and February 2017 for a series of unique concert events to be held in picturesque open-air settings.

Music fans will be treated as The Cat Empire & Xavier Rudd, along with Harts, Ocean Alley and Sahara Beck, perform under the stars on what will be, a magical summer evening.

At Red Devil Park, Bangalow Rd, Byron Bay. For details visit zaccariaconcerts.com.au.

 

  • Casino: Troy Cassar-Daley (Thursday, February 16)

Headline act Troy Cassar-Daley did not disappoint at the 2016 Urban Country Music Festival on Saturday, April 30. Photo Kyle Zenchyson / Caboolture News
Headline act Troy Cassar-Daley did not disappoint at the 2016 Urban Country Music Festival on Saturday, April 30. Photo Kyle Zenchyson / Caboolture News Kyle Zenchyson

 

With a career spanning 26 years that has produced nine studio albums with multiple Gold and Platinum sales achievements, four ARIA Awards, 32 Golden Guitars, two APRA Song of the Year Awards, nine Deadlys, four CMAA Entertainer of the Year Awards and the 2008 Country Music Association of America Country Music Global Artists Award, makes Troy Cassar-Daley one of Australia's most awarded and highly regarded singer/songwriters in country music.

Things I Carry Around, his latest release, was launched last August via Liberation Music.

In Things I Carry Around (the book), Troy writes candidly and with humour about the early days, his rise to the top of the country music scene and the people and places that have shaped his path, revealing a fierce attachment to his family and his indigenous heritage.

A hard-working, fun-loving and prodigiously talented youngster, Troy grew into the role of country music superstar with charm and humility - and along the way met the woman who stole his heart.

At Casino RSM. For details visit casinorsm.com.au.

 

  • Lismore: Lismore Laughs (March 10 and 11)

 

Tom Gleeson hosts the TV series Hard Quiz. Supplied by ABC TV.
Tom Gleeson hosts the TV series Hard Quiz. Supplied by ABC TV.

Lismore Laughs is the very first event in NORPA's busy 2017 calendar, and let's just say the year starts for NORPA with a strong laugh.

 

Australian comedian Andy Saunders.
Australian comedian Andy Saunders. Contributed

Comedy heavywheights Tom Gleeson (Hard Chat), Andy Saunders (Melbourne Comedy Festival) and Noodlenut, the latest children's show by Frank Woodley, will be performing in Lismore in a weekend of non-stop fun.

Australian comedian Frank Woodley will bring his show Noodlenut to NORPA as part of the Lismore Laughs program in 2017.
Australian comedian Frank Woodley will bring his show Noodlenut to NORPA as part of the Lismore Laughs program in 2017. Ben King

At Lismore City Hall. For details visit norpa.org.au.

 

  • Lismore: Martha Wainwright (March 18)
Martha Wainwright is a Canadian-American folk-rock singer-songwriter.
Martha Wainwright is a Canadian-American folk-rock singer-songwriter.

The daughter of folk legends Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III, Martha's immersion in music from an early age is evident in her command of the stage and her masterful handling of a spectrum of musical styles.

The performance will showcase her fifth record, Goodnight City, which just may her best yet. The album features her own work, alongside songs written by her brother Rufus Wainwright and friends such as Beth Orton, Glen Hansard, Michael Ondaatje and Merrill Garbus of tUnE-yArDs.

NORPA has teamed up with gaynor Crawford and Chugg Entertainment for this unique show to come to the Northern Rivers.

At Lismore City Hall. For details visit norpa.org.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina byron bay casino comedy lismore music whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
6 unmissable shows on Northern Rivers in the next 90 days

6 unmissable shows on Northern Rivers in the next 90 days

COMEDY and music will be the main entertainment flavours of 2017 in its first 90 days.

There is nobody like these two

COMEDY: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are bringing their hit show Women Like Us to the Ballina RSL Club next week.

Mandy Nolan and Elen Briggs's hit comedy show is on this week

12 shark sightings over New Year weekend on Northern Rivers

A shark was sighted in Ballina near Missingham Bridge over the New Year weekend.

Beach goers weren't only ones active in the water on the weekend.

WATCH OUT: Deadly jellyfish could head to our beaches

VERY VENOMOUS: Irukandji jellyfish are known to hospitalise up to 100 people annually and while found along the Queensland coast, could soon be heading south tothe North Coast beaches. Photo Contributed

Expert: Creatures more deadly than sharks could head to North Coast

Local Partners

6 unmissable shows on Northern Rivers in the next 90 days

COMEDY and music will be the main entertainment flavours of 2017 in its first 90 days.

Fugitives' miraculous escape from high-speed crash: DASH CAM

Footage of the car rollover that led to three occupants fleeing on foot.

Dramatic footage of a high speed highway crash and rollover

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Shrek the Musical Jr set to hit Ballina stages

THE QUEST: Watched by Donkey (Sophie Brazenor) and a citizen of Duloc (Mia Smith), Lord Farquaar (Lachlan McGeary) orders Shrek (River Fullagar) to rescue his Princess from the tower.

At the Ballina Players Theatre from January 13.

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

BRITISH public broadcaster the BBC is coming under fire after a TV skit portraying the ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ debuted online this week.

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Neil Oliver hosts the TV series Coast Australia.

Neil Oliver uncovers plenty of material for Coast Australia

NITV doco follows inspirational mum-of-nine Daniella

Mum Daniella Borg, third from left, and her nine daughters star in the new TV series Family Rules.

MEET the family dubbed the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

He was “known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail".

What's on the big screen this week

Hailee Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in new coming of age comedy

LG's super thin TVs first to feature Dolby Atmos sound

LG has unveiled a new, super thin range of TVs with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound.

What's more, you can hang it on your wall with just magnets

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

New TVs promises to kill the cord clutter and 'hang like a painting'

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Luxurious Balinese Inspired Villa

23a Gordon Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Contact Agent

Amala Villa offers luxury accommodation in a very private location, lending itself for romantic getaways. While the property is positioned a moments walk to Byron...

Perfect Home Or Investment At Sunrise

35a Belongil Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $685,000 to...

Don’t miss this opportunity to get in to one of Byrons fastest selling areas with this perfect home or investment. The home features timber floors throughout and...

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 $590,000 to...

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

$41 million plans for go-kart track, private helipad

An artist impression of facilities at a proposed $41 million development at Empire Vale.

Take a look at this major development proposed for south of Ballina

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!