Record breaking 50,000 passengers in a month at airport

14th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
LAST month Ballina Byron Gateway Airport achieved over 50,000 passengers in a single month for the first time ever.

This finishes off another strong year of growth for 2016 with 487,957 passengers travelling through the airport, a 7% increase on the previous 12 months, according to airport manager Neith Weatherson.

The result has been fuelled by an ever increasing demand for the Ballina/Byron/North Coast destination.

An additional 33,000 extra seats were added by airlines to Ballina Byron Gateway Airport in 2016.

"Working closely with our airline partners, we thank them for their continued confidence in our destination and airport and it's great to see these extra seats being absorbed by locals and inbound visitors alike." Mr Weatherson said.

Extra seats

Jetstar added an extra 3,240 new seats for sale on the Melbourne/Ballina route in the month of December 2016.

Virgin Australia, Jetstar and FlyPelican added almost 5,000 seats on the Sydney/Ballina and Newcastle/Ballina routes for the same period.

"The airport has worked consistently with a series of targeted marketing campaigns for the region over the past six years to motivate both visitors and locals to 'Fly Local' and choose Ballina Byron Gateway Airport," Mr Weatherson said.

"We are now excited to see the results of these efforts and our partnerships with local tourism authorities, event organisers, airlines and operators culminating in such a strong passenger result."

The previous monthly record was in October 2016 with 47,437 passengers.

Topics:  ballina byron gateway airport crowds passengers record breaking

