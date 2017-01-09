32°
News

Rare turtle clings to life after Ballina rescue

8th Jan 2017 1:40 PM
Australian Seabird Rescue at Ballina is caring for this sick Hawksbill turtle.
Australian Seabird Rescue at Ballina is caring for this sick Hawksbill turtle.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A CRITICALLY endangered Hawksbill turtle is clinging to life at the Australian Seabird Rescue turtle hospital at Ballina.

The rare turtle was found by a family at North Wall, Ballina, and ASR was called to come and collect him.

The rescue organisation's general manager, Kathrina Southwell, said it was still "touch and go" as to whether the turtle would survive.

 

Australian Seabird Rescue at Ballina is caring for this sick Hawksbill turtle.
Australian Seabird Rescue at Ballina is caring for this sick Hawksbill turtle.

He is covered in barnacles and Ms Southwell said it was the worst she'd ever seen a Hawksbill.

"I couldn't believe that he was still alive (on Sunday morning)," she said.

"He's swimming around a little bit, but he hasn't eaten anything yet.

"That's not particularly unusual - sometimes the Hawksbills go without food for three weeks, and then all of a sudden they will start eating.

"So this one is being re-hydrated and he's had some antibiotics.

"I have tried to feed him, and I'll keep trying."

Australian Seabird Rescue has had about five Hawksbill turtles in care over the last two months.

If this turtle survives through to Tuesday, he will likely be named by the ASR volunteers.

"If he survives, he'll be in care for at least three or four months," Ms Southwell said.

Australian Seabird Rescue, located on North Creek Rd, Ballina, is currently running school holiday tours at 10am daily on weekdays, at a cost of $5 per person.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  australian seabird rescue rescue turtle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Rate rise could be a permanent increase for residents

Rate rise could be a permanent increase for residents

COMMUNITY opinion is being sought as Ballina Shire Council determine whether or not it should apply for a permanent increase to the general rate income.

The Byron snake owner who terrified the internet

Byron python owner, Chad Jones, fed his snake from his mouth to prove how sure he was that it wouldn't bite him.

This footage has shocked the internet

Alleged gun manufacturer to face trial

The Lismore Court House.

Dale John Mitchell is also accused of commercial drug supply.

6 unmissable shows on Northern Rivers in the next 90 days

COMING SOON: Singer songwriter Xavier Rudd.

Comedy and music to get 2017 on its way

Local Partners

Rate rise could be a permanent increase for residents

COMMUNITY opinion is being sought as Ballina Shire Council determine whether or not it should apply for a permanent increase to the general rate income.

Rare turtle clings to life after Ballina rescue

Australian Seabird Rescue at Ballina is caring for this sick Hawksbill turtle.

"This is the worst I've ever seen a Hawksbill"

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Shrek the Musical Jr set to hit Ballina stages

THE QUEST: Watched by Donkey (Sophie Brazenor) and a citizen of Duloc (Mia Smith), Lord Farquaar (Lachlan McGeary) orders Shrek (River Fullagar) to rescue his Princess from the tower.

At the Ballina Players Theatre from January 13.

Ozzy Osbourne 'took an overdose during wife's cancer battle'

Ozzy Osbourne 'took an overdose during wife's cancer battle'

Kelly Osbourne claims her father Ozzy overdosed when her mother Sharon was battling cancer.

Dannii Minogue's sadness over childless Kylie

Dannii is sad her sister Kylie doesn't yet have a child

La La Land sweeps Golden Globe Awards

Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone pose in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor and actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for La La Land at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

MODERN musical wins seven gongs including Best Motion Picture.

Lindsay Lohan wipes social media accounts

Lohan wants to start 2017 with a clean slate

Meryl Streep takes aim at Donald Trump in Globes speech

Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

SCREEN legend makes impassioned plea against bullying.

Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes glitch

This image released by NBC shows host Jimmy Fallon at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

THIS year's awards ceremony got off to a rocky start.

Amber Rose won't date bisexual men

"I'm just not comfortable with it."

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Price: $955,000 to $1,025,000, a must see!

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 $955,000 to...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,600,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly to on the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

&quot;Where the River Bends&quot;

518 Ridgewood Road, Rosebank 2480

House 5 3 $1,295,000

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 14 JANUARY at 12 NOON One of the Hinterland's most magical, private properties on 15 gorgeous acres overlooking your own own private...

Location &amp; Lifestyle

5/110 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction...

This two bedroom, two bathroom, 1 car space unit is in a tightly held complex of 8 and is the perfect beach home or investment property. The property is perfectly...

Character Home in Rosebank Village

7 Eureka Road, Rosebank 2480

House 4 1 2 $829,000 to...

This delightful hardwood home oozes character and charm of a bygone era. It is has a warm and comfortable ambience with spacious and bright rooms throughout. The...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,695,000

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!