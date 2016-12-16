Ballina nursing home killer to be sentenced today

FORMER Ballina nurse Megan Jean Haines will be sentenced today in a Sydney court.

Last month Haines was found guilty of two counts of murder after fatally injecting two elderly nursing home residents with insulin.

A Sydney Supreme Court jury found Haines murdered Marie Darragh, 82, and Isabella Spencer, 77, after they complained about her care at the St Andrew's aged care centre in Ballina.

At Haines' sentencing hearing earlier this month, family members of the murdered women read victim impact statements to the court.

Justice Peter Garling said the women were particularly vulnerable, not just because they were asleep when Haines injected them, but due to their age and infirmity.

"They certainly couldn't get up and get away; they couldn't physically fight off the offender," he said in court on December 7.