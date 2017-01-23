40°
Northern Rivers joins global Women's March

Claudia Jambor
| 23rd Jan 2017 10:06 AM
Two Womens Marches were held in Lennox Head at the weekend that advocated for womens rights in the wake of American president, Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.
Two Womens Marches were held in Lennox Head at the weekend that advocated for womens rights in the wake of American president, Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday. Adele Wessell Twitter

FROM New York, Kenya to the Northern Rivers, millions of demonstrators around the world joined forces in protests against America's 45th president, Donald Trump over the weekend.

Womens rights were at the centre of the Women's March internationally with many against Mr Trump's misogynistic comments on the campaign trail including candid comments about "grabbing" a woman's genitalia.

In Lennox Head, a humble group of 16 woman marched in the village's main street and Lake Ainsworth over the weekend holding high posters advocating women's rights.

"My body, my choice" and "we will not be silenced" were some of the messages advocated during the local protests.

Associate professor at Southern Cross University, Adele Wessell was among the demonstrations held on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite many of the marches taking place on Friday, Ms Wessell sees the Women's March as "start of a bigger movement".

"I think it will continue to build momentum so we didn't mind that we were a day late," Ms Wessell said.

"It was really fantastic sharing a sense of solidarity with women around the world.

"We were 16 in number really who were connecting to millions of women, men and children worldwide."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  america auspol donald trump lennox head womens march womens rights

