27°
News

New Ballina servo will 'change lives for the worse'

Claudia Jambor
| 14th Dec 2016 5:30 AM
PRESSING: Ballina residents yesterday voiced their concerns about a proposed petrol station on River Street to Land and Environment Court representatives.
PRESSING: Ballina residents yesterday voiced their concerns about a proposed petrol station on River Street to Land and Environment Court representatives. kasto80

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A BALLINA resident has warned "local residents will have their lives irrevocably changed for the worse" if a new fuel station is developed on River St.

Pamela Andrews was one of two Brunswick St residents who made a submission about the controversial development at a public conciliation conference between Ballina Shire Council and proposal applicant, Retail Fuel Developments Pty Ltd.

Land and Environment Court Commissioner Susan Morris heard Mrs Andrews yesterday explain her street was becoming "a mini Ballina bypass" due to traffic changes in the area - a contrast to the "quiet suburban street" it was 15 years ago.

Mrs Andrews told the meeting gathered at the 323 River St vacant site that the growing traffic coupled with "increasingly dangerous manoeuvres" to exit Brunswick St onto River St is a major concern.

In his submission, Tony Puglisi cited the close proximity of the Richmond River to the station, citing the possibility of spillages into the river that may be enhanced by flooding.

Potential for wafting fumes into Brunswick St was also raised by Mr Puglisi.

Mayor David Wright was in attendance at the meeting yesterday morning along with a group of about 15 concerned residents.

After the meeting, council staff and the commissioner toured streets surrounding the proposed site.

They continued the proceedings privately at the council chambers where the matter was adjourned to January 12.

Council town planner Anthony Peters said Retail Fuel Developments needs to provide additional reports in relation to a number of issues.

These include traffic and and acid sulphate soil management and the provision of on-site parking.

Acoustic fencing details must also be provided, along with landscaping plans specifically focused on the retention of canary island palm trees facing River St.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina petrol station service station

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Missing teenager found deceased

Missing teenager found deceased

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl who had been reported missing has been located deceased, police have confirmed this afternoon.

BRING HOME EMMA: Community supports family in their search

It is believed missing Grafton teenager could be in the company of her black kelpie cross labrador, Indie.

UPDATED: Mother thanks community for support in search.

What markets are on over the Christmas period

BUSY: Markets are a good source of locally-made presents while offering locally-grown produce and goods.

Your go-to guide for the North Coast markets

Where are the Northern Rivers' cheapest prawns?

IN DEMAND: Prawns are popular over the festive season.

Plenty of crustacean cheer on the Northern Rivers

Local Partners

Missing teenager found deceased

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl who had been reported missing has been located deceased, police have confirmed this afternoon.

Why Queensland drivers are the worst in Australia: OPINION

There are rules that need to be followed when in parking areas.

Being tail-gated? Check the number plate

Shrek the Musical Jr set to hit Ballina stages

THE QUEST: Watched by Donkey (Sophie Brazenor) and a citizen of Duloc (Mia Smith), Lord Farquaar (Lachlan McGeary) orders Shrek (River Fullagar) to rescue his Princess from the tower.

At the Ballina Players Theatre from January 13.

Five things to do in Ballina this week

TRIBUTE: Rumours, the Australian Fleetwood Mac Experience, is performing in Ballina this weekend.

Music, film and more

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

TODAY show star swaps shift to host an evening of heart-warming Christmas sounds by candlelight.

Shrek the Musical Jr set to hit Ballina stages

THE QUEST: Watched by Donkey (Sophie Brazenor) and a citizen of Duloc (Mia Smith), Lord Farquaar (Lachlan McGeary) orders Shrek (River Fullagar) to rescue his Princess from the tower.

At the Ballina Players Theatre from January 13.

Second headliner cancels Bluesfest performance

Barry Gibb.

Bluesfest 2017 takes another blow

Mariah Carey 'doesn't know' Demi Lovato

Mariah Carey "doesn't know" who Demi Lovato is

Amy Schumer buys family's farm back

Amy Schumer has bought her father's farm back

Why did Margot Robbie want Coco Pops at her wedding?

Margot Robbie

Inside Margot Robbie’s wedding: Coco Pops and hay bales

Alan Thicke remembered at lively memorial

AlanThicke was remembered at a memorial service on Sunday

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

Location &amp; Lifestyle

5/110 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction...

This two bedroom, two bathroom, 1 car space unit is in a tightly held complex of 8 and is the perfect beach home or investment property. The property is perfectly...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

6% + Gross Return Freehold in Buzzing Mullum!

Shop 2/53 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

Commercial *FREEHOLD ONLY FOR SALE. BUSINESS IS NOT FOR SALE Here is a ... Fixed Price...

*FREEHOLD ONLY FOR SALE. BUSINESS IS NOT FOR SALE Here is a fabulous investment opportunity in Mullumbimby’s bustling town centre. Charming and unique, the shop...

The Ultimate Hinterland Dream begins here - in this SPECTACULAR HINTERLAND TREASURE!

Possum Creek 2479

House 7 4 3 UNDER CONTRACT!

Here is the perfect opportunity to acquire an amazingly beautiful, rustic property with 2 stunning homes & customize to your own taste & style - in the highly...

VIEWS &amp; COASTAL BREEZES!

6 Ewandale Close, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 3 UNDER CONTRACT!

A SUPER, SUPER INVESTMENT - OR LARGE FAMILY HOME on over an acre - in the Village of Clunes SNEAK PEAK - FIRST OPEN 17 DECEMBER! At the end of a sweeping...

Family Home in Premier Location

15 Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000 to...

This wonderful residence is being offered for the first time in over 32 years. It has been a family home since new and is positioned opposite direct access to...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,500,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

What $2.1m gets you in city's most elite street

15-17 Kara View Court Rangeville

This is what $2.1m can get you in an elite Toowoomba street

Last farmer standing battles great development squeeze

ONGOING ISSUE: Bevan McMartin is having a battle with Sunshine Coast Council over plans for his farmland.

McMartin family battling with Sunshine Coast Council over their farm

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!