New Ballina servo will 'change lives for the worse'

PRESSING: Ballina residents yesterday voiced their concerns about a proposed petrol station on River Street to Land and Environment Court representatives.

A BALLINA resident has warned "local residents will have their lives irrevocably changed for the worse" if a new fuel station is developed on River St.

Pamela Andrews was one of two Brunswick St residents who made a submission about the controversial development at a public conciliation conference between Ballina Shire Council and proposal applicant, Retail Fuel Developments Pty Ltd.

Land and Environment Court Commissioner Susan Morris heard Mrs Andrews yesterday explain her street was becoming "a mini Ballina bypass" due to traffic changes in the area - a contrast to the "quiet suburban street" it was 15 years ago.

Mrs Andrews told the meeting gathered at the 323 River St vacant site that the growing traffic coupled with "increasingly dangerous manoeuvres" to exit Brunswick St onto River St is a major concern.

In his submission, Tony Puglisi cited the close proximity of the Richmond River to the station, citing the possibility of spillages into the river that may be enhanced by flooding.

Potential for wafting fumes into Brunswick St was also raised by Mr Puglisi.

Mayor David Wright was in attendance at the meeting yesterday morning along with a group of about 15 concerned residents.

After the meeting, council staff and the commissioner toured streets surrounding the proposed site.

They continued the proceedings privately at the council chambers where the matter was adjourned to January 12.

Council town planner Anthony Peters said Retail Fuel Developments needs to provide additional reports in relation to a number of issues.

These include traffic and and acid sulphate soil management and the provision of on-site parking.

Acoustic fencing details must also be provided, along with landscaping plans specifically focused on the retention of canary island palm trees facing River St.