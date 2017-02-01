Mr Grey is back, just fifty shades darker

SCREENING: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in a scene from the first trailer for the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

YOU and your friends can be the first to see the next chapter of the love and lust tale between Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele.

There will be advance screenings happening in Ballina and Lismore on Wednesday, February 8, the evening before the film's official release.

In the second instalment of this franchise, based on the best-selling books by E.L. James, baby-faced Christian Grey wrestles with his inner demons, while Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

WARNING: ADULT THEMES:

Rumours circulated in early 2015 that Jamie Dornan had made a decision not to reprise his role as Christian Grey in the future Fifty Shades of Grey films.

However, those rumours were eventually debunked by his official rep, who stated he was completely devoted to the franchise.

After receiving backlash that clean shaven Jamie Dornan wasn't sexy enough as Christian Grey in the first

film, the producers decided that he could keep his stubble for the next instalments, Darker and Freed (2018).

Dakota Johnson, the daughter of 1980s stars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, is also back as Anastasia.

Actress Kim Bassinger, who shared the screen with Don Johnson in the TV series From Here to Eternity

in the 1980s, plays Elena Lincoln, aka 'Mrs Robinson'.

Bassinger was confirmed in the role after speculation that Charlize Theron, Kim Cattrall and Michelle Pfeiffer may take up the role.

Screenwriter Niall Leonard is the husband of E.L. James, who wrote the book series it is based upon.

Details