37°
News

Mr Grey is back, just fifty shades darker

Javier Encalada
| 1st Feb 2017 2:02 PM
SCREENING: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in a scene from the first trailer for the movie Fifty Shades Darker.
SCREENING: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in a scene from the first trailer for the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

YOU and your friends can be the first to see the next chapter of the love and lust tale between Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele.

There will be advance screenings happening in Ballina and Lismore on Wednesday, February 8, the evening before the film's official release.

In the second instalment of this franchise, based on the best-selling books by E.L. James, baby-faced Christian Grey wrestles with his inner demons, while Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

WARNING: ADULT THEMES:

 

Rumours circulated in early 2015 that Jamie Dornan had made a decision not to reprise his role as Christian Grey in the future Fifty Shades of Grey films.

However, those rumours were eventually debunked by his official rep, who stated he was completely devoted to the franchise.

After receiving backlash that clean shaven Jamie Dornan wasn't sexy enough as Christian Grey in the first

film, the producers decided that he could keep his stubble for the next instalments, Darker and Freed (2018).

Dakota Johnson, the daughter of 1980s stars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, is also back as Anastasia.

Actress Kim Bassinger, who shared the screen with Don Johnson in the TV series From Here to Eternity

in the 1980s, plays Elena Lincoln, aka 'Mrs Robinson'.

Bassinger was confirmed in the role after speculation that Charlize Theron, Kim Cattrall and Michelle Pfeiffer may take up the role.

Screenwriter Niall Leonard is the husband of E.L. James, who wrote the book series it is based upon.

Details

  • Ballina: Girls Night Out at Ballina Fair Cinemas on Wednesday, February 8, 7pm. $25 includes the movie ticket, drink and nibbles on arrival.
  • Lismore: Chicks At The Flicks in Lismore at BCC Event Cinemas on Wednesday, February 8, 7pm.
Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Disabled DJ robbed of turntables he got for Christmas

Disabled DJ robbed of turntables he got for Christmas

'My life has changed, all because of some greedy pathetic thieves.'

Kyogle welcomes The Bold and The Beautiful crew

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

Your ideas where the B&B team should visit

Driver caught with cocaine, cannabis

NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

Packages of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis found in car

Cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, cash found during house search

Police have seized drugs and cash following a search warrant

Local Partners

Disabled DJ robbed of turntables he got for Christmas

'My life has changed, all because of some greedy pathetic thieves.'

Mr Grey is back, just fifty shades darker

SCREENING: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in a scene from the first trailer for the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

Advance screenings next week

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

MOVIE REVIEW: Gold movie scores a bronze or silver at best

MATTHEW McConaughey deserves praise, though, for his performance in film inspired by one of the biggest frauds in mining history.

MOVIE REVIEW: Manchester by the Sea worthy of Oscar buzz

Casey Affleck in a scene from the movie Manchester By The Sea.

Casey Affleck’s performance is worthy of the Best Actor gong.

MKR recap: What not to do at a dinner party

Amy and Tyson: not impressed.

Dinner parties are hard and usually awkward. Here’s what not to do.

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

Steve Price struggles on the tucker trail.

Nazeem Hussain gets halal critters in show's first tucker trial.

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

Michelle Langstone and Erik Thomson star in the TV series 800 Words.

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss.

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

Kyogle welcomes The Bold and The Beautiful crew

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

Your ideas where the B&B team should visit

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage is situated in a prime position just a short 3 min stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops and...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,385,000

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!