Macadamia company goes into voluntary administration

MACADAMIA roasting and salting company Macaz has gone into voluntary administration, with creditors due to meet tomorrow morning in Lismore.

The Alstonville-based company started up in 1991 and has a reported annual turnover of nearly $9 million.

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission was notified of an application to wind up the business on November 10.

Condon Associates Group Managing Principal, Schon Condon, was appointed administrator on December 8, pending a possible vote at the meeting.

A spokeswoman at Macaz declined to comment other than to confirm the administration was voluntary.

Creditors wishing to attend tomorrow's meeting were advised to lodge proofs and proxies to Mr Condon by 4pm today.