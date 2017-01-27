30°
News

Couch thrown in lake after out of control Oz Day party

27th Jan 2017 7:05 AM Updated: 9:40 AM
Rubbish cleaned up from Lake Ainsworth this morning. Photos from Lennox Head Resident's Association.
Rubbish cleaned up from Lake Ainsworth this morning. Photos from Lennox Head Resident's Association.

UPDATE 9.30am: THE Lennox Head Resident's Association have thanked members of the community for volunteering their time this morning to help clean up Lake Ainsworth.

"The power of community spirit in Lennox is strong," the community group posted on Facebook.

"Thanks to Friends of Lake Ainsworth, who joined forces with Council workers and Caravan Park guests, the Lake is being returned to its natural state.

"This is what we can achieve when we work together."

Among all the litter left over from Australia Day revellers was an actual couch found in the lake itself, to their disbelief.

Rubbish cleaned up from Lake Ainsworth this morning. Photos from Lennox Head Resident's Association.
Rubbish cleaned up from Lake Ainsworth this morning. Photos from Lennox Head Resident's Association.

 

FRIDAY 7am: LOCAL residents are dismayed after Lake Ainsworth was left in a "sorry state" by Australia Day revellers.

The Lennox Head Resident's Association put a call out on Facebook for anyone willing to come down and help clean up the site today:

"The Lake has yet again been left in a sorry state, Friends of Lake Ainsworth will be down at the lake for the clean up at 6.30am tomorrow, and need your help.

"If you can come with a garbage bag or three and some gloves, even 15mins will help out.

"Meet at the Lake Ainsworth sign opposite surf club."

Rubbish cleaned up from Lake Ainsworth this morning. Photos from Lennox Head Resident's Association.
Rubbish cleaned up from Lake Ainsworth this morning. Photos from Lennox Head Resident's Association.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lake ainsworth lennox head lennox head resident's association

