Humble Cortina expected to shine at show

BOYS TOYS: Members of the North Coast Street Machines (from left) Errol Beaumont, Steven Fitness, Les Eckersley and John Stanford are ready for this Sunday's show and shine in Ballina, with their vehicles (from left) 1964 EH Holden, 1962 S Series Valiant, 1934 Ford, 1969 XW GT Falcon and a 1974 L Cortina.

THERE aren't too many people who can say they still own the first car they bought.

But North Coast Street Machines member Errol Beaumont has a soft spot for his 1974 Cortina he bought from a Dorrigo dealer for $3300.

Mr Beaumont said he particularly wanted a Cortina because it was a four-cylinder car and was "cheaper on petrol” than

the larger cars of that vintage.

It's a car he drove to Cairns on his honeymoon and he used as his

everyday ride.

But he admitted it was neglected for about 10 years in its lifetime, left in a shed for the rats to gnaw the upholstery.

It was five years ago he got the Cortina out of the garage and began doing it up.

He reckoned now it

would be worth more than $35,000.

But he said his hobby was not about the money, he just enjoyed it.

The Cortina will be one

of an expected 200 vehicles on display at the North Coast Street Machines

27th annual Show and Shine to be held at Kingsford Smith Park, Bentinck St, Ballina on Sunday, from 9am to 4pm.

Car club president Steven Fitness said nostalgia was a big attraction for the show, as well as the quality of the vehicles.

And some of the visitors have a cheeky look in the back seat of the cars.

There will be a huge range of vehicles on show, with registration for entrants starting at 7am with an entry fee of $5.

It is expected some cars returning to Queensland from Summernats in Canberra will stop by.

And for those who think they have got what it takes to be a member of a V8 Supercars pit crew, there is a wheel-changing competition.

Entry to the North Coast Street Machines car show is $5 for adults and $1 for children.