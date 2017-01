A Great White Shark up close and personal with Scott Deeth during a cage diving experience.

A 4.5 METRE great white shark has been caught and released at Evans Head using the SMART drumline.

The shark was spotted 1km north of the river, 500m offshore.

It was reported by Department of Primary Industries SharkSmart about 15 minutes ago.

Great white sharks can grow to around 6 metres in length and up to 3,000kg, although there are unconfirmed reports of individuals up to 7 metres long.