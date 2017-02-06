37°
News

Help save koala populations

6th Feb 2017 6:16 AM
Wildlife HQ at Queensland Zoo has had its first koala joey, Amari of the season.
Wildlife HQ at Queensland Zoo has had its first koala joey, Amari of the season. John McCutcheon

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HAVE your say on declining koala populations at an upcoming information session in Lismore.

There are around 36,000 koalas left across the state and its predicted populations will continue to decline.

The state government is calling for members of the community to attend the session and help shape the New South Wales Koala Strategy.

"These sessions provide an opportunity for people to share their knowledge about our local koala population and provide feedback on how to address declining koala numbers," Ms Upton said.

"The NSW Government is committed to coordinating efforts to stabilise and ultimately increase the numbers of this iconic species."

If you cannot attend the Lismore session, visit NSW Koala Strategy for more information or to make an online submission.

The session will be held on February 7 at 4.30pm at the Gordon Pavilion Function Centre in Lismore.

Saving our Species Iconic Koala Project

The draft project is also on public exhibition at the information sessions.

Feedback is welcome on this project, which aims to restore habitat and food trees, fire planning and management.

Regional Koala Communication Plan

At 12.30pm today a plan highlighting a new approach to the conservation of koalas will be launched in Ballina.

It will be held at the Ballina Shire Council Chambers.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  koalas northern rivers environment

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
World's biggest marijuana study: so is weed bad?

World's biggest marijuana study: so is weed bad?

How much of the current view on marijuana is based on fact and how much is derived from weed-fearing propaganda from days gone?

$6800 donation revives robbed DJ's dreams

Karime Baylis, 19, of Ballina had new DJ equipment stolen and is devastated by the loss after preparing to gig around the area.

"This means everything to me, music is my life."

Mr Grey is back, just fifty shades darker

SCREENING: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in a scene from the first trailer for the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

Advance screenings next week

Strife at Ballina Farmers Market

DISAPPOINTED: Mike Burless is puzzled why Ballina Shire councillors would not renew his licence to manage the market, and unhappy that the time and effort he has invested will go to waste.

Ballina council calls for EOIs on farmers market

Local Partners

World's biggest marijuana study: so is weed bad?

How much of the current view on marijuana is based on fact and how much is derived from weed-fearing propaganda from days gone?

Help save koala populations

Wildlife HQ at Queensland Zoo has had its first koala joey, Amari of the season.

Community invited to have their say on new strategy

Musical bet pays off in Kim Churchill's new release

TOURING: Kim Churchill is an Australian folk, rock, and blues singer, songwriter, and musician.

The singer will offer small intimate shows

Documentary explains the expansion of Buddhism in the West

VISITING: Lama Ole Nydahl will be presenting a new documentary in Ballina.

Lama Ole Nydahl will present a new documentary

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

AT LEAST two social media users are facing fines of up to $60,000 or five years‘ jail for using Facebook Live to stream the Green-Mundine fight on Friday.

Lady Gaga soars at the Super Bowl

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

BORN This Way singer headlines halftime show.

The lengths Beyoncé went to keep pregnancy secret

epa05513585 US musician Beyonce arrives on the red carpet for the 33rd MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 August 2016. EPA/JASON SZENES

Beyoncé is a master at keeping things secret.

Reality TV ratings race tightens up, but MKR still on top

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash pictured with hosts Manu Feildel and Pete Evans.

RUNAWAY bride delivers solid numbers for Channel 9.

Check out the ultra-expensive Super Bowl ads for 2017

Yellow Tail Wine's advert includes a rather animated kangaroo.

The Super Bowl ads are back and they're utterly bonkers

Michael and Kyly Clarke: how they keep passion burning

Kyly and Michael Clarke for Valentine's Day campaign for her Lyfestyled massage candles. Exclusive to News Corp

“Having your own adult time together is super important.''

Bride's shock midnight escape on Married At First Sight

Lauren is a participant on the TV series Married at First Sight.

AFTER going through with the wedding, “happy” bride ditches hubby.

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 Contact Agent!

Executive beach house for the successful and discerning property buyer with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate! In a quiet enclave, this property is...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 $750,000

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Immaculately Built Home Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,896,000 to...

This immaculately built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

Uninterrupted Coastline &amp; Hinterland Vistas

28 Henderson Lane, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautifully sited residence high on the ridgeline encompasses 360 degree breathtaking views from Cape Byron and the Lighthouse through to the valleys in the...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 (approx.) is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes...

Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 Price Range:...

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

A Private Oasis In Town Byron Bay

38 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Auction Sunday 5th...

A superb revival of this 1970s architectural, Miami influenced cottage. The original home has been extended and fully renovated throughout whilst maintaining the...

Soulful Queenslander With Hamptons Luxe Style

35 Parrot Tree Place, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Every inch of this oh so grand, circa 1915 Queenslander has been meticulously brought back to it’s original condition and renovated with design, functionality...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!