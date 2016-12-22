Where are the Northern Rivers' cheapest prawns?

IN DEMAND: Prawns are popular over the festive season.

PRESENTS are not the only Christmas tradition that are unwrapped and enjoyed on Christmas day.

Pealed and devoured by hungry hoards, prawns are a popular dish that feature in most festive feasts around the Northern Rivers on December 25.

What you'll pay for large, cooked king prawns

Northern Rivers Seafood, Ballina: $38/kg

Ballina Fishermen's Co-op: $43,99/kg

Fishy Fishy, Lennox Head: $40/kg

Bay Seafood Market, Byron Bay: $42.90/kg

Lucky's Seafood, Lismore: $37/kg

Evans Head Fishermen's Co-op: $34/kg

The frenzied rush to snag a bag of the tasty crustaceans has begun with many pouring through the doors in the lead up to Christmas at Northern Rivers Seafood, said owner Rob Moir.

Mr Moir quashed fears the prawn price may inflate to more than $50 per kilo in the final run into the big day.

"In some places it does but it doesn't happen around here because the boats are here unloading regularly, the price has been reasonable," Mr Moir said.

Manager, Cody Groves reassured customers worried about prawn shortages that there'll be plenty to go around at their store.

Mr Groves said fish and bugs are also being increasingly snaffled up for the annual cook-up.

"A lot of people are doing a lot of whole fish for Christmas opposed to a chicken or a turkey and lots of oysters, crabs and bugs as well," he said.

At the Ballina Fisherman's Co-Op, retail manager Alister Robertson said he'll be making sure there's plenty of oysters in store after falling short last year.

But it is the humble prawn that is the most purchased every year, according to Mr Robertson, who added seafood was well-engrained in Christmas culture.

"Prawns, prawns, prawns, it's all about the prawns, everybody loves prawns," Mr Robertson said.

"It's a real Australian tradition to have a bowl of prawns on the Christmas table."