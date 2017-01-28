From Alstonville to the red carpet of Hollywood

RISING STAR: Alstonville teenager Nicholas Hamilton is up for will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

ALSTONVILLE'S Nicholas Hamilton may be young in years but already the teen actor is an old hand when it comes to dealing with the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

And this weekend the 16-year-old leaves behind the laid-back Northern Rivers lifestyle for another action-packed stay in the US - this time to attend the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which honours the best achievements in film and television performances.

Nicholas and his fellow Captain Fantastic actors, including Viggo Mortensen (Lord of the Rings), George Mackay (Pride) and Annalise Basso (Ouija), have been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Speaking at his Alstonville home yesterday, Nicholas said he enjoyed his quiet Northern Rivers life as much as the busy Hollywood lifestyle.

"I like the process of the Hollywood movies," he said.

"I like filming - the big hustle and bustle - that's why I'm looking forward to the awards this weekend. From the moment we land, at 6am, until that night, that whole day is really packed.

"I had to learn to hit the ground running, but I love getting busy."

The 2016 indie film Captain Fantastic tells the story of a father who struggles to offer his children a rigorous but alternative upbringing.

Mortensen's portrayal of the dad has also earned him a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at this weekend's awards.

It's an accolade Nicholas, too, is familiar with, having won the Best Male Actor Award at the 2013 Tropfest Short Film Festival for his first screen appearance, in the short film Time.

And the teen actor's level of public exposure is only set to increase, thanks to the upcoming films he will appear in that are based on Stephen King books.

He has already finished filming The Dark Tower, which also stars Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba and is due for release in July, and a new version of Cult thriller It which is expected to hit the big screen in September.

Of his upcoming films, Nicholas said: "You get this whole fan base that has been there from years, from the first It, so it feels like joining Stranger Things or Harry Potter - Stephen King fans are now an older fan base.

"Before I left (to film It, last September), I had a solid 750 followers on Instagram, which was nice at that time, and I came back here three months later with seven thousand followers.

"You can talk to the fans and tell them about the projects you are working on, and it's cool when those people have been fans of the book (It) , about the story and how they'd liked it to be told. It adds a bit of pressure when filming but it makes it more fun, too.

"Everything you do is announced by the press, so there is more pressure with respect to the Stephen King fans."