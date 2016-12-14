Five things to do in Ballina this week

TRIBUTE: Rumours, the Australian Fleetwood Mac Experience, is performing in Ballina this weekend.

1. Rumours

RUMOURS, The Australian Fleetwood Mac Experience, is in Ballina this weekend.

See and experience Fleetwood Mac the way they really were - a sensational and enduring band of the 70's and 80's - by a talented group of musicians dedicated to the task of bringing this era, this sound to the stage for all to enjoy.

Brenda-Lee Heathcote plays Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac's breathtaking songbird.

Debbie Hinton performs as keyboardist and vocalist Christine McVie.

Lee Carroll plays bass master John McVie, the 'Mac' of Fleetwood Mac.

Rick Hay portrays Lindsay Buckingham.

The powerful drum sound of Mick Fleetwood, the creator of Fleetwood Mac, is delivered by Terry Gascoigne.

This Saturday at the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, from 8pm. $54.90.

2. Rogue One

Jyn Erso, a Rebellion soldier and criminal, is about to experience her biggest challenge yet when Mon Mothma sets her out on a mission to steal the plans for the Death Star.

With the aid of the Rebels, a master swordsman, and non-allied forces, Jyn will be in for something bigger than she thinks.

At Ballina Fair Cinemas from tonight, advance screenings from midnight, Thursday, (arrive by 11pm on Wednesday night).

3. Jon J Bradley

NORTHERN Rivers entertainer Jon J Bradley delivers live, energetic party music from retro-rock classics to more recent radio hits.

Bradley's earthy acoustic renditions exhibit strong, versatile vocals with warm harmonica and rhythmic guitar.

This one-man band also DJs in between his sets.

At Club Lennox, this Lennox Head, this Sunday from 4pm.

4. Gymnastics

Ballina RSL Youth Club will be running holiday gymnastics sessions throughout the summer school holidays.

Times for each day will be 8.45am to 12.30pm and the cost is $35 per child, per session.

Bookings are not essential but would be appreciated. For details call 6686 0744 or visit their Facebook page.

5. Monday HELP

Monday HELP (Hospitality Employees Like to Party) is the best chance of enjoying a great evening for those who work in the local hospitality industry.

Expect a great food menu, poker games from 7pm and DJ Eamsey hitting the decks from 9pm.

Organisers promise drink specials, a slush puppy machine, sangria carafes and a tropical theme.