APPEALING PUDDINGS: Sister Anne, Pastoral Associate of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Alstonville, with some of the Father Mac's Heavenly Puddings.

EVER wondered what to buy that person who has everything?

Locally made in Alstonville, Father Mac's Heavenly Puddings, is the gift that fits many occasions and having sold over a million puddings, the joy is widely spread.

Fr Max Gow, Parish Priest of Alstonville and Wardell Parish said that since 1985 when Fr McCarthy started cooking and selling the puddings, the community support for the puddings has been wonderful.

"Fr McCarthy, the Parish Priest of Alstonville at the time, started cooking the first puddings in the presbytery kitchen and selling them at the Church Cake Stall raise for much needed funds.

"Using the same recipe from Fr McCarthy's mother, our puddings are handmade locally in the Alstonville factory, using the highest quality ingredients," said Fr Gow.

Father Mac's Heavenly Pudding assists community groups in fund raising and also contributes financially to projects both locally at a Parish and regional level, and also internationally.

"Father Mac's donates thousands of puddings to special groups so they can fundraise and we also donate proceeds of the sales of Puddings to essential projects in local, national, and international charities and communities. For example, the local Soup Kitchen is an important recipient of our puddings," said Fr Gow.

The Pudding Factory also provides a place of support and laughter for many people.

"We have volunteers who are mothers returning to work, and have developed confidence and skills to move into paid work. We have retirees who are able to be in a place to talk and laugh together," said Fr Gow

Father Mac's Puddings can be purchased online at www.fathermac.org.au or at the many different retail outlets. See the website or phone the Factory on 02 6628 5474 for details.

"The puddings are a great idea for family and business Christmas gifts, stocking fillers as well as to add to the Christmas table," said Fr Gow.