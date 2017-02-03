33°
News

Spike in crashes at Alstonville bypass 'devastating'

Rebecca Lollback
Claudia Jambor
and | 3rd Feb 2017 5:00 AM
Emergency services at the scene of an accident on the Bruxner Highway bypass, near Alstonville . Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star
Emergency services at the scene of an accident on the Bruxner Highway bypass, near Alstonville . Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star Mireille Merlet-Shaw

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWO people who fought hard for the Alstonville bypass have revealed they are "devastated" by the increasing number of crashes on the road.

Bob Wilson and Neil Chesworth were key drivers behind the 20-year campaign for the bypass, which was eventually built in 2011 at a cost of more than $100 million.

But despite the victory, the two men said they believed the bypass was an "inadequate solution" for the community, and have called on residents to continue to push for a dual carriageway and an upgrade to the entire Ballina to Lismore road.

It comes after a spike in crashes and near-misses at the junction of the Alstonville bypass and Ballina Rd at Alstonville, including the death of a motorcyclist in November.

Mr Chesworth said the Alstonville bypass action group had known that intersection would be a problem.

He said they had lobbied for overpasses at the Alstonville and Wollongbar ends, similar to the one built at the Russelton industrial estate, only to be told they could be putting the entire bypass project in jeopardy.

He said it was a major disappointment the group's vision for a separated, dual-lane bypass wasn't achieved.

"It's a shame this vital work wasn't done when the Alstonville bypass was built," Mr Chesworth said.

"The traffic counts had been done ... we all knew the volume of traffic that would be using it."

Mr Wilson said he wanted the community to understand the group had worked hard for a better outcome.

"We weren't listened to. That merge lane is far too short, it's absolutely ridiculous and needs to be at least two or three times longer," he said.

"It's already becoming a death road ... it's devastating."

Mr Chesworth said by 2007 the Alstonville bypass issue was being used for political point-scoring .

"As a result, what we have is now is an inadequate solution for the Alstonville community," he said.

Former MP Don Page said he supported calls for a dual carriageway for the entire bypass.

Mr Page said extending the notorious intersection's merging lane eastbound could be "an achievable short-term solution".

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  accident alstonville bruxner highway bypass northern rivers roads

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
VIDEO: Life-changing donation for deaf DJ after being robbed

VIDEO: Life-changing donation for deaf DJ after being robbed

"We got emails, we got voice mails, we got bombarded in regards to this thing."

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

TIMEBOMB: The deadly legacy asbestos leaves behind

Diane Randall, of Yamba, was exposed to asbestos after it was dumped indiscriminately at Baryulgil.

Sister of victim recalls making 'mud pies' of asbestos

Spike in crashes at Alstonville bypass 'devastating'

Emergency services at the scene of an accident on the Bruxner Highway bypass, near Alstonville . Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

Lobbyists disappointed with bypass

Local Partners

VIDEO: Life-changing donation for deaf DJ after being robbed

"We got emails, we got voice mails, we got bombarded in regards to this thing."

Strife at Ballina Farmers Market

DISAPPOINTED: Mike Burless is puzzled why Ballina Shire councillors would not renew his licence to manage the market, and unhappy that the time and effort he has invested will go to waste.

Ballina council calls for EOIs on farmers market

Mr Grey is back, just fifty shades darker

SCREENING: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in a scene from the first trailer for the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

Advance screenings next week

Musical bet pays off in Kim Churchill's new release

TOURING: Kim Churchill is an Australian folk, rock, and blues singer, songwriter, and musician.

The singer will offer small intimate shows

Documentary explains the expansion of Buddhism in the West

VISITING: Lama Ole Nydahl will be presenting a new documentary in Ballina.

Lama Ole Nydahl will present a new documentary

Mr Grey is back, just fifty shades darker

ADVANCE screenings of the film will be held next week.

John Laws savages Steve Price: 'Go f--- yourself'

Broadcast legend John Laws has used his golden tonsils to blast Steve Price.

The colleagues have been at war for more than a decade.

Musical bet pays off in Kim Churchill's new release

TOURING: Kim Churchill is an Australian folk, rock, and blues singer, songwriter, and musician.

The singer will offer small intimate shows

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Documentary explains the expansion of Buddhism in the West

VISITING: Lama Ole Nydahl will be presenting a new documentary in Ballina.

Lama Ole Nydahl will present a new documentary

Schwarzenegger V Trump: "How about we swap jobs?"

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes US President Donald Trump as offer he definitely can refuse.

Arnie’s not taking it lying down.

Hamish Blake's wife announces pregnancy with Beyonce parody

The photo has received 112,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments

Solid Home On 1 Acre In Central Position

16 Browns Crescent, Mcleods Shoot 2479

House 4 3 2 Auction 11th March...

Set on one easy care acre in the golden triangle of the Byron Bay Hinterland, this property offers an outstanding entry point into this prime location. McLeod’s...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

Cypress - 2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity.

SNEAK PEAK! 40 Acres in Highly Desireable Richmond Hill

5 Roy Place, Richmond Hill 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $385,000

Adjacent to farm land and the residential area of Richmond Hill, ever so close to Lismore and only 25 Minutes to Bangalow - this is an investment and lifestyle...

Character Home in Rosebank Village

7 Eureka Road, Rosebank 2480

House 4 1 2 $809,000 to...

This delightful hardwood home on 10 acres oozes character and charm of a bygone era. It is has a warm and comfortable ambience with spacious and bright rooms...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 (approx.) is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,385,000

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

home with pool in sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $875,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and entertaining. ...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!