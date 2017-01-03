Fugitives' miraculous escape from high-speed crash: DASH CAM

Footage of the car rollover that led to three occupants fleeing on foot.

DASH cam footage of the dramatic car roll that led to three men fleeing police has been released.

The video shows the driver of a green Ford Falcon pulling up alongside the dash cam owner's car before crashing into a tree at a high speed.

"(The) car ended upside-down in a grassy ditch, all occupants fled the scene," the video contributor said on the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page.

When police arrived the driver and two passengers had already fled the scene.

Richmond Local Area Command police Inspector, Doug Connors, said the men were yet to be identified.

"It's unknown whether they are injured," he said.

"Officers ... are continuing enquiries to locate the driver of the car and ask for anyone with information to contact Lismore Police (6626 0599) or Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000)."

Insp Connors said the men were travelling west into Alstonville when they overtook the vehicle, lost control and rolled.

It occurred at 3.45pm on Thursday, December 29.