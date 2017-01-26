31°
Council votes for second shark net at coastal beach

26th Jan 2017 9:35 AM
Seven Mille Beach at Lennox Head. Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star
Seven Mille Beach at Lennox Head. Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star Mireille Merlet-Shaw

BALLINA Shire Councillors have voted to ask for a second shark net at Lennox Head.

At yesterday's council meeting, councillors voted six-four in favour of asking the State Government for a second net.

Councillor Phil Meehan put the motion forward to request another shark net and said the stretch of beach in front of the Lennox Hotel was a high-use area, especially by children learning to surf.

"There was some considerable debate about this, and some of the debate understandably centred around the issue of bycatch," Cr Meehan said following the successful motion.

"However I think the community does want human safety put as the priority, and I am glad to say that at the end of the debate the majority of the council did support asking the State Government to consider installing this additional shark net.

"At the beach at Shaws Bay or Missingham Bridge, my concept there was around an enclosure in the Richmond River.

"The eco-barrier is the type of structure that I talked about.

"A majority of councillors did support that we look at both the feasibility and also the costing of such a structure.

"We also considered the Spit Bridge, on the southern side of Missingham Bridge, as another possible site."

Topics:  ballina ballina shire council shark net

