38°
News

Cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, cash found during house search

31st Jan 2017 9:50 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE have seized drugs and cash following a search warrant at Skennars Head yesterday.

About 2pm on Monday officers from Richmond Local Area Command Drug Unit, Ballina Detectives and Richmond Target Action Group executed a search warrant at a premise in Skennars Head Road.

Police located cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, cannabis resin and cannabis seeds in containers. 

Two other substances, a powder and a crystal, were also located and will be forensically tested.

Officers seized approximately $10,000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Inquiries into the incident to continue.

Police have urged anyone with information about drug possession or supply to contact police immediately.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and a reward of up to $1000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cannabis cocaine drugs mdma police

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Driver caught with cocaine, cannabis

Driver caught with cocaine, cannabis

IT WAS alleged a search of the vehicle revealed several packages of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis which were seized for further analysis.

  • News

  • 31st Jan 2017 10:25 AM

The Bold and The Beautiful coming to the Northern Rivers?

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

That's what we hope. We've got five places we think they should film

UPDATED: Local teen 'flips the bird' at Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Murder accused refused bail

Trevor Moran was 61 when he died.

A woman was denied bail at Lismore Local Court.

Local Partners

Driver caught with cocaine, cannabis

IT WAS alleged a search of the vehicle revealed several packages of cocaine and a small amount of cannabis which were seized for further analysis.

Cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, cash found during house search

Police have seized drugs and cash following a search warrant

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

WHOVIANS, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

  • TV

  • 31st Jan 2017 10:19 AM

My Kitchen Rules' return tops first ratings day of the year

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

My Kitchen Rules is off and running with Tassie sweethearts

Tasmania's Damo and Caz Aherne pictured during their instant restaurant on My Kitchen Rules.

BUT it's 'angry, angry man' Tyson who steals the spotlight.

Ozzy Osbourne lied about sex addiction

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne says he lied about being a sex addict last year

Kim Kardashian West's stolen jewels melted and sold

Almost all of Kim Kardashian West's jewels have been melted down

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

Cypress - 2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity.

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,695,000

CONTACT TARA TORKKOLA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0423 519 698 OR EMAIL tara@byronbayfn.com Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Character Home in Rosebank Village

7 Eureka Road, Rosebank 2480

House 4 1 2 $829,000 to...

This delightful hardwood home on 10 acres oozes character and charm of a bygone era. It is has a warm and comfortable ambience with spacious and bright rooms...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

DOUBLE BRICK Master built home on large 1247m2 CORNER BLOCK - Facing North to the Rear

6 Ryces Drive, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 2 UNDER OFFER!

Oh so quiet & yet oh so convenient - is this home with lovely rural views & yet less than 5 minutes walk to the Clunes Store, pre-schools & primary schools & bus...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Executive beach house for the successful and discerning property buyer with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate! In a quiet enclave, this property is...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!