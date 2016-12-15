Cannabis and hash located by police dog in man's home

A Drug Detection Dog located cannabis in several locations throughout the Ballina house, total weight 2.431 kilos.

A MAN has been arrested after a police dog found cannabis and hash in a West Ballina home.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said that at 7:20am on Wednesday morning police executed a search warrant on a residence at Marge Porter Place, West Ballina.

Police from the Richmond TAG and a Drug Detection Dog located cannabis in several locations throughout the house, total weight 2.431 kilos, snr const Henderson said.

A small amount of hash was also found.

Police also located $4,200 which they allege was the proceeds of crime.

A 55-year-old West Ballina man has been charged with supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug and deal with property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court in January.