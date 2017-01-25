33°
News

Call for extra shark nets: 'We need to protect our children'

grahambroadhead
| 25th Jan 2017 5:39 AM
MORE NETS: Ballina Shire councillor Phil Meehan would like the State Government to consider installing a shark eco-barrier at the river beach near the Shaws Bay Caravan Park.
MORE NETS: Ballina Shire councillor Phil Meehan would like the State Government to consider installing a shark eco-barrier at the river beach near the Shaws Bay Caravan Park. Graham Broadhead

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BALLINA Shire councillor Phil Meehan would like two more shark nets deployed in his local government area.

At tomorrow's Ballina Shire Council meeting he will ask his colleagues to support a call for the council to ask the State Government to deploy a second mesh net at Lennox Head and request an investigation into the deployment of an eco-barrier net in the Richmond River at the beach area east of Missingham Bridge.

In his motion to the council, he wrote: "The installation of shark nets off the beaches of Ballina Shire has been received positively by the majority of our community and visitors to the shire.

"Their presence has helped prevent further shark attacks and has given the community greater confidence in using our beaches for surfing and swimming."

Cr Meehan wants the second mesh net deployed in the ocean to the east of The Lennox Hotel - and area he said was popular with children, teenagers and surfing clubs.

"This surfing zone should have the highest level of shark attack prevention applied," he wrote in his motion.

"We must demand all actions be taken to prevent any harm coming to our children and young people from shark attack."

For the Richmond River, he wants the government to investigate the feasibility of installing an eco-barrier near Missingham Bridge.

He said bull sharks were often reported near the bridge.

"They (bull sharks) have been responsible for attacks and at least one fatality," he said.

The river beach, about 300m in length, is located near the Shaws Bay Caravan Park and is popular with families and older people.

Unlike the locations for the eco-barrier trials at surf beaches, Cr Meehan said the river site was "relatively free from wave action".

"It is an ideal physical environment for the installation and success of a shark eco-barrier," he said.

The motion comes after the NSW Department of Primary Industries released by-catch details for the first month of the shark net trail.

There were 43 marine animals caught in the five nets in the month from December 8, and 72% were released successfully.

Among the dead animals found were a dolphin at Seven Mile Beach and a bull shark at Lighthouse Beach.

The four sharks from targeted species caught in the nets in the first month were a white shark (Sharpes Beach), two tiger sharks (Sharpes Beach) and the bull shark. The three live sharks were tagged and relocated.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  shark nets

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'This does not mean we place wildlife over human life'

'This does not mean we place wildlife over human life'

A NEW social media account promoting the abolition of shark nets on the North Coast has been gaining followers.

MOZZIE ALERT: Ballina residents plea for action

Mozzies are upsetting Ballina residents.

"We've been more than patient. But now our patience has run out"

Check out marine rescue's new tower

COME AND VISIT: Marine Rescue Ballina is opening its new North Wall tower to the public on Australia Day. Pictured in the new tower are unit administrator and regional operations manager for Northern NSW John Murray (left) and volunteer Norm Lannoy.

Doors to be thrown open to the public

Call for extra shark nets: 'We need to protect our children'

MORE NETS: Ballina Shire councillor Phil Meehan would like the State Government to consider installing a shark eco-barrier at the river beach near the Shaws Bay Caravan Park.

Councillor wants more protection

Local Partners

'This does not mean we place wildlife over human life'

A NEW social media account promoting the abolition of shark nets on the North Coast has been gaining followers.

Top off the school holidays with big market day

The Lennox Community Markets will be held this Sunday at the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre

Cars and reptiles on show, inflatable obstacle course, and more

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

See turtles up close on rescue centre tour

SPLASH: This green sea turtle, held by Australian Seabird Rescue general manager Kath Southwell, splashed some of the children on a tour of seabird rescue's headquarters.

The turtles don't mind giving the tour groups a splash, too

Who's going into the jungle this year?

Who's going into the jungle this year?

THE hosts' lips are sealed but that doesn't stop the rest of us from speculating about the new season of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

  • TV

  • 25th Jan 2017 10:00 PM

This could be the last Australia Day Hottest 100

Triple J have been supporting indigenous hip hop duo A.B. Original and their protest song January 26 , which is said to be polling strongly in the Hottest 100

Will tomorrow be the last time Hottest 100 is heard on January 26?

MOVIE REVIEW: Split is a mammoth acting task for McAvoy

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

Director M Night Shyamalan is back to his best in new thriller.

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

Nicole Kidman has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the Australian movie Lion.

AMY Adams, Joel Edgerton, Tom Hanks snubbed.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

Soulful Queenslander With Hamptons Luxe Style

35 Parrot Tree Place, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Every inch of this oh so grand, circa 1915 Queenslander has been meticulously brought back to it’s original condition and renovated with design, functionality...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $925,000

CONTACT TARA TORKKOLA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0423 519 698 or EMAIL tara@byronbayfn.com Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Executive beach house for the successful and discerning property buyer with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate! In a quiet enclave, this property is...

Character Cottage with Great Potential

14a Valley Court, Ewingsdale 2481

House 2 1 2 $850,000

This property located within easy cycling distance of The Farm, the new Byron Hospital and Cape Byron Steiner School is a great entry point to Ewingsdale. Whilst...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

HOT PROPERTY

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 $749,000

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!