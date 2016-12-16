UPDATE: Trapped driver rescued by SES volunteers

SES volunteers were called upon to cut a trapped male driver after the car drove through the entrance of Joy Noodle, South Grafton on Friday, 16th December, 2016. Clair Morton

UPDATE, 3PM: The male driver of a car which drove through a South Grafton takeaway restaurant is conscious and being treated by ambulance officers.

The man was trapped in the vehicle which was wedged in the entrance of Joy Noodle for about half an hour before NSW SES volunteers cut him free using the jaws of life.

A car crashed into the shop window of the Joy Noodle restaurant in the South Grafton Coles car park on Friday, 16th December, 2016. Clair Morton

2.20PM: Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a car driving through a shop window in South Grafton.

Just after 2pm today a silver Holden Viva station wagon drove through the entrance of the Joy Noodle takeaway restaurant located in the South Grafton Coles carpark.

A male driver is trapped and NSW State Emergency Service volunteers are in the process of cutting the man free.

While there were people including staff inside at the time and bystanders nearby, there are no reports of other injuries.

The condition of the male driver is unknown.