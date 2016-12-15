Believe us, these are the artists we listen to online

FAVOURITES: (Clockwise from top left) Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Adele, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye from the Weeknd, Chet Faker, and Julia Stone. DIGITAL MISCHIEF: BREE ANDERSON.

FROM Justin Bieber to Bob Marley, and from Ed Sheeran to Fleetwood Mac, Northern Rivers residents like to listen to mainstream pop and classic rock, mostly, according to music app Spotify.

The music application for smartphones has become one of the most fierce outlets for streaming music, offering people a different business model to the regular "buy the music, listen to the music".

Data released this week offers a window into the music interests of some of the local areas, particularly coastal towns.

It confirms that we are 'beliebers' or big fans of Justin Bieber. Surprised?

The data has been collated from all the music streaming done in Lismore, Ballina, Byron Bay and Lennox Head since the app was launched in Australia, in 2012.

In the artist lists, Justin Bieber reigns supreme in Ballina, while Lennox prefers Australian musician Sia.

In Byron Bay, rapper Drake is a favourite, while English sensation Ed Sheeran tops the list in Lismore.

It is also interesting that Drake appears in top 5 lists for Byron Bay, Lismore and Ballina, while fellow Canadian Bieber is also a favourite in those three locations.

Lennox Head, showing some variety not seen in other Northern Rivers locations, includes songs by Adele, Australian spiritual music duo Sacred Earth and British electronic duo Snakehips as its top streamed tracks.

Time to update the karaoke machines, folks!

The Results

BYRON BAY TOP STREAMED ARTIST

1. Drake

2. Flume

3. Justin Bieber

4. Sticky Fingers

5. Bob Marley and The Wailers

BYRON BAY TOP STREAMED TRACK

1. Ben Harper - The Three of Us

2. Hilltop Hoods - 1955

3. Flume - Never Be LIke You

4. The Weeknd - Can't Feel My Face

5. Justin Bieber - Sorry

BYRON BAY TOP STREAMED ALBUM

1. Justin Bieber - Purpose

2. Ed Sheeran - X

3. Flume - Flume

4. The Weeknd - Beauty Behind the Madness

5. Sticky Fingers - Caress Your Soul

MR BLUESFEST: Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals.

LENNOX HEAD TOP STREAMED ARTIST

1. Sia

2. Bob Marley and The Wailers

3. Hilltop Hoods

4. Ed Sheeran

5. Eminem

LENNOX HEAD TOP STREAMED TRACK

1. Flume - Never Be LIke You

2. Adele - Hello

3. Sacred Earth - Gayatri Mantra

4. Snakehips - All My Friends

5. Vance Joy - Georgia

LENNOX HEAD TOP STREAMED ALBUM

1. Vance Joy - Dream Your Life Away

2. Sia - 1000 Forms of Fear

3. Fleetwood Mac - Rumours

4. Justin Bieber - Purpose

5. John Mayer - Continuum

Promo photo of Fleetwood Mac. Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsay Buckingham

BALLINA TOP STREAMED ARTIST

1. Justin Bieber

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Drake

4. Flume

5. Sticky Fingers

BALLINA TOP STREAMED TRACK

1. Justin Bieber - Sorry

2. Melanie Martinez - Cry Baby

3. Justin Bieber - Love Yourself

4. Drake - One Dance

5. The Chainsmokers - Don't Let Me Down

BALLINA TOP STREAMED ALBUM

1. Justin Bieber - Purpose

2. Ed Sheeran - X

3. Angus & Julia Stone - Angus & Julia Stone

4. Chet Faker - Built On Glass

5. Drake - Views

LISMORE TOP STREAMED ARTISTS

1. Ed Sheeran

2. Drake

3. Sticky Fingers

4. Rihanna

5. Maroon 5

LISMORE TOP STREAMED TRACKS

1. Jack Ü (Skrillex, Diplo feat. Justin Bieber) - Where Are Ü Now

2. The Chainsmokers - Don't Let Me Down

3. Mark Ronson - Uptown Funk

4. John Legend - All of Me

5. Justin Bieber - Sorry

LISMORE TOP STREAMED ALBUMS

1. Ed Sheeran - x

2. Justin Bieber - Purpose

3. Sam Smith - In The Lonely Hour

4. Chet Faker - Built On Glass

5. Drake - Views