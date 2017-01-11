9 new jobs available on the Northern Rivers right now

Are you looking for a job as a heavy truck mechanic?

IT'S a new year with new possibilities and in those, could be included a new job.

If you are looking for a fresh start in the career arena we have listed nine jobs that are available right now.

1. Administrator - Local Area Coordination

Part time 30 hours a week for the Northern Rivers Social Development Council.

Applications close January 20, 2017, 5pm.

Call Clayton Dunn on 0428 468011.

2. Concretor

Must be able to screed and finish, have a car licence and ABN.

Call 0421 639699 to apply.

3. Chief Executive Officer

DAISI is looking for a dynamic CEO with experience in managing a community service organisation.

Applications close January 15.

Contact Lori Kelly at admin@daisi.asn.au or phone 1800 800 340.

4. Media sales support

APN newspapers in Mackay are looking for a sales person.

Send resume to sara.edwards@dailymercury.com.au.

Applications close on January 27.

5. Workshop manager

Days Machinery is looking for a manager to look after workshop and field technicians.

To apply send resume to admin@daysmachinery.com.au.

Applications close January 27.

6. Macadamia farm hand

Large macadamia farm at Rosebank is looking for a farm hand where experience is an advantage.

To apply send resume to namera@bigpond.com or call 0427 882600.

7. Deputy Manager

TURSA is looking for someone to provide support and supervise the day to day operations of work experience programs, to name a few.

For further information visit www.tursa.com.au.

8. Heavy vehicle mechanic

Murwillumbah Truck Centre is currently seeking an experienced and fully qualified Heavy Vehicle Diesel Fitter to join their team.

Send applications and resumes to The Fixed Operations Manager, Adam Bedser at adam@truckcentre.com.au or mail to PO Box 1166, Murwillumbah NSW 2484.

9. Northern NSW LAC manager

Northern Rivers Social Development Council's Social Futures wants a full time manager overseeing the LAC program and deliverables.

Applications close January 20.

Enquiries can be made to Nicola Garnsey 0427 419 551.